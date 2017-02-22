Girls basketball: Cold shooting downs Alex in first CLC loss

Willmar (17-8, 12-3 CLC) wasn't much better offensively but had enough to come away with the 40-33 win on Alexandria's senior night.

The visiting Cardinals led by 11 at the break. Alexandria fought it back down to three late in the game but had to foul in the end.

"We have battled through injuries and been through a lot down the stretch," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. "We will come back with an even more determined mindset to push this thing to the finish line. It's the fuel to the fire that we need to regroup and get to work on the practice floor to clean things up. It was senior night for 11 players and three managers. We've got an amazing group of young women."

Kendall Kohler and Kayla Feldhake each led Alexandria with nine points apiece. Kelby Olson-Rodel had five. Kara Thomson and Courtney Gould had three and McKenzie Duwenhoegger and Maggie Slagle had two each.

Alexandria is now 21-4 overall heading into its regular-season finale at St. Cloud Tech on Thursday night.