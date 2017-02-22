Boys Basketball: Alexandria wins battle of the Cardinals

Teammate Robert Anderson had 14 points and four steals and Justin Balcome had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Willmar's Noah Slagter outdueled Hockert for a game-high 34 points and he also had six rebounds, two assists and three steals, but he couldn't get Willmar over the top.

Alexandria has won eight of nine and takes a 16-5 record into Thursday's game at Detroit Lakes.

Willmar's Cardinals are trending the other direction. They have lost three straight and nine of their last 11. They play at Rocori on Thursday before closing out the regular season March 3 against Sartell in Willmar.

Willmar had balanced scoring behind Slagter. Drey Dirksen has 11 points and eight rebounds and Noah Streed had 10 points. Noah Getz and Cameron Murphy both scored four, Ty Roelofs had three and Donald Jurek and Dalton Rambow both scored buckets.

ALEXANDRIA 41 38 — 79

WILLMAR 24 46 — 70

ALEXANDRIA STATS — Hockert - 32 points; Anderson - 14 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Balcome - 10 points, 8 rebounds; Trey Hoepner - 6 points; Jaran Roste - 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jake Drew - 5 points, 8 rebounds; Cameron Faber - 2 points; Michael Empting - 2 points; Jared Schneider - 2 points; Keaton Kvale - 1 point

WILLMAR SCORING — Noah Slagter 34, Drey Dirksen 11, Noah Streed 10, Noah Getz 4, Cameron Murphy 4, Ty Roelofs 3, Donald Jurek 2, Dalton Rambow 2