The seniors’ achievements included two natural hat tricks – from Mack Strong and Derek Berning – a two-point night from Nic VanOrsdel and Zac Nelson’s first varsity goal.

“Guys were excited,” head coach Ian Resch said. “Playoffs always brings out a higher intensity level. For these seniors, it’s their last game playing here, win or lose, so they were excited about that. (There was a) big crowd tonight, and the guys have high expectations and goals. We could tell they were ready.”

The second- seeded Cardinals (16-7-3) dominated the play from start to finish and outshot the Wolverines 49-15. But by the end of the first period, Strong was the only one to beat W-DC goalie Noah Stevens.

The first came on a two-on-one with sophomore Jack Westlund, who fed him a perfect pass for an easy tap-in goal at the 12:59 mark.

For the second, Strong went in on another two-on-one with Westlund, sold Stevens on a possible pass and sniped the top right, near-side corner with just 0.6 seconds left.

“Wade (Smith) told all of us that there’s 13 seconds left, so get the puck high off the glass,” Strong said. “I got the puck, I saw Westlund on a two-on-one, he pulled their defense over to him and I saw the shot and took it.”

The momentum from the goal carried right into the second period, as Strong finished his hat trick 56 seconds in and, by the time five minutes expired, the Cardinals had added two more.

Ben Doherty scored in the third minute, and Berning added his first at the 4:30 mark.

Within the next 6 minutes, 7 seconds Berning added two more for his natural hat trick.

Senior Ashton Toft and Westlund, a sophomore, also scored by the end of the middle period to make it 9-0 after 34 minutes of play.

The entire third period was played with running time, but Alexandria still managed to score four more goals.

Evan Lattimer, Zach Wosepka and Nelson each scored their first Cardinals varsity goals, and freshman Derek Pesta also capitalized to finish the scoring at 13-0.

“It was nice to have guys get their first career goals,” said Resch. “It was nice to see them get rewarded.”

Alex junior Jackson Boline made 15 saves and secured the shutout win in net for the Cardinals, ending the Wolverines season at 11-14-1.

With Tuesday’s one-sided scoring, Alexandria has to get ready for a tougher matchup this weekend against third-seeded Sartell.

“Sartell won tonight, so that’s round two,” Resch said. “The thing we have to guard against now is, in round two, the compete level goes way up. Hopefully guys didn’t get complacent tonight late in the game. We’re going to have to readjust. We’ll take three days of practice to make sure we get ready for Saturday.”

The Cardinals split with the Sabres in the regular season, dropping the first meeting 4-3 at home in overtime on Jan. 5 but beating them 5-3 in Sartell on Feb. 9. The key for Alexandria, according to Resch, is staying disciplined.

“We need to stay out of the penalty box,” he said. “At home here, they scored two powerplay goals and down there we gave up three (goals), and two were on the power play. So our penalty kill has to be better, and then we have to capitalize on our chances. Special teams will probably decide the outcome that night.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the MAC in St. Cloud.

ALEX 2 7 4 - 13

WDC 0 0 0 - 0

SHOTS - ALX 22 18 9 - 49; WDC 9 3 3 - 15

FIRST PERIOD - 1, ALX, Strong (Westlund), 12:59; 2, ALX, Strong (Powell), 16:59

SECOND PERIOD - 3, ALX, Strong (Unassisted), 0:56; 4, ALX, Doherty (Strong), 2:34; 5, ALX, Berning (Dropik), 4:30; 6, ALX, Berning (Christenson), 6:34; 7, ALX, Berning (Birkeland), 10:37; 8, ALX, Toft (Pesta, VanOrsdel), 12:04; 9, ALX, Westlund (Doherty, Powell), 13:59

THIRD PERIOD - 10, ALX, Lattimer (Treat), 1:39; 11, ALX, Wosepka (Foster, Treat), 5:13; 12, ALX, Nelson (VanOrsdel), 13:56; 13, ALX, Pesta (Wosepka), 14:50

GOALTENDING - ALX, Boline (W) - 15 saves, 0 goals allowed; WDC, Stevens (L) - 36 saves, 13 goals allowed