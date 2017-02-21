The Cardinals have a 14-12-1 record, but two of those wins came against teams that are seeded among the top five at state in fourth-seeded Mound Westonka and third-seeded Warroad.

"We did come into the seeding thinking there was a better chance than most recent years that we could get a four or five seed with those wins against Warroad and Mound," Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said. "But we also knew there was a good chance that it doesn't always work that way."

Warroad responded after a 2-1 loss to Alexandria on Dec. 29 with an 8-0-1 record through its next nine games and finished 17-8-2. Mound Westonka (21-6) did the same, running off wins in 14 of 15 games from Nov. 29 through Jan. 24 after falling to the Cardinals 2-1 on Nov. 26.

Going unseeded meant Alexandria was put into a blind drawing of the final three teams that would each face one of the top three seeds of Blake, St. Paul United and the Warriors. The Cardinals drew the task right off the bat of taking on the defending Class A champion in the Blake Bears, who sport a 24-2-1 record heading into the 6 p.m. drop of the puck on Wednesday.

"I think it's going to be an awesome experience for our girls," Arola said of the matchup. "When you go to the state tournament, that's who you are punching your ticket in to play with, and the fact that we get to play the defending state champs is actually a privilege and one that we are looking forward to having. Not many teams make it to the state tournament as it is, let alone get to play against defending champs. You have to play with the best to be the best."

The Bears have dominated many of their opponents this season, outscoring them 118-29 along the way. Sophomore goalie Olivia Bizal and junior Anna Kruesel are a big part of that.

The duo teamed up in net through the regular season to shut the door on opponents. Bizal is 11-2 with a 1.23 goals against average and a .940 save percentage, while Kruesel is 13-0-1 with a 1.06 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The most goals Blake has given up all season came in a 5-4 win over Breck (19-6-3) in the Section 5A title game.

"I think it will be important for us to first and foremost come out with energy and contained enthusiasm," Arola said. "We will need to be disciplined in all three zones of the ice and come ready with our hard hats and lunch bucket and go to work."

The Bears are led offensively by three players with at least 39 points in senior Lucy Burton (23 goals, 21 assists), sophomore Izzy Daniel (16 goals, 25 assists) and freshman Lily Delianedis (16 goals, 23 assists).

Alexandria's leading scorer is junior Kristin Trosvig with 17 goals and 17 assists. Sophomore McKenna Ellingson has a team-high 22 goals to go with 10 assists and junior Callie Richardson has eight goals and 13 helpers.

Senior Sarah Finley anchors Alexandria in net with a 1.77 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.

The Cardinals have made the state tournament five straight years now but have lost their opening-round game at the Xcel Energy Center in each of the last four years. They know the challenge at hand against Blake, but they are eager for another shot to break through in the opener.

"The girls already know we are the underdogs," Arola said. "The whole state knows that, but that's the best part about it. Being an underdog, there is less pressure on the girls. Whether you are the favored team or the underdog, nothing changes the game and what we have to do as a team to be successful."