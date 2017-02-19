Wrestling: Alexandria season comes to a close in first round of sections
The Alexandria wrestling team went into the Section 8-3A Tournament seeded eighth and lost to ninth-seeded Rocori 39-38 in a close opening-round match.
Rocori lost to top-seeded Willmar in the second round, and Willmar went on to beat fourth-seeded Moorhead in the semifinals and third-seeded St. Cloud Tech in the championship to win the tournament.
The Cardinals finish their team season 4-11 in duals. The section individuals tournament is on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 at Alexandria Area High School.