Sophomore Sydney Gray took sixth in the all around, pacing the team with a 9.425 for the floor event, 9.05 for vault and 8.725 for beam.

As a team, the Cardinals were named academic champions with a 3.952 cumulative grade point average.

Alayna Gray, a senior, scored a team-high 8.40 on the bars to go along with an 8.95 for floor and 8.80 for vault.

Junior Joslyn Kent scored an 8.75 for vault, 8.30 for bars and 8.275 for beam, while sophomore Nicole Brittin posted an 8.90 for floor, 8.40 for beam and 7.65 for bars.

Senior McKena Thoennes had an 8.725 for vault and 8.525 for beam, and eighth grader Rachel Boyden rounded out the team’s scored with an 8.0 for floor and a 6.30 for beam.

RESULTS

VAULT - S. Gray 9.05, Brittin 8.925, A. Gray 8.80, Joslyn Kent 8.75, Kena Thoennes 8.725

BARS - A. Gray 8.40, S. Gray 8.35, Kent 8.30, Boyden 8.10, Brittin 7.65

BEAM - S. Gray 8.725, Thoennes 8.525, Brittin 8.40, Kent 8.275, Boyden 6.30

FLOOR - S. Gray 9.425, A. Gray 8.95, Brittin 8.90, Kent 8.70, Boyden 8.0