The Cardinals (14-12-1) weren’t seeded among the top five when the bracket was announced on Saturday morning. They will take on a top-seeded Blake School that is 24-2-1 at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday.

St. Paul United (19-6-2) was seeded second and will play Mankato East-Loyola (17-9-1) at 11 a.m. Warroad (17-8-2) is the third seed and will face Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) at 1 p.m. and fourth seeded Mound Westonka (21-6) will face fifth-seeded Northfield (19-6-3) at 8 p.m.

The Blake School Bears allowed just 1.04 goals per game this regular season and scored 4.20 per contest. Goaltenders Olivia Bizal and Anna Kruesel split duties in net during the regular season, with both racking up at least 10 wins and having a goals-against average around 1.0 and a save percentage of near .950.

The Cardinals averaged 2.48 goals per contest through the regular season and allowed 2.16. Sarah Finley anchors the Cardinals in net with a 1.85 goals against average through 24 games played and a .922 save percentage.