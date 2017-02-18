Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    State girls hockey: Cards to take on top-seeded Blake in opener

    By Eric Morken Today at 11:32 a.m.

    The Alexandria girls hockey team will get a prime time slot for its Class A state tournament opener, but it will come against the state’s top seed.

    The Cardinals (14-12-1) weren’t seeded among the top five when the bracket was announced on Saturday morning. They will take on a top-seeded Blake School that is 24-2-1 at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday.

    St. Paul United (19-6-2) was seeded second and will play Mankato East-Loyola (17-9-1) at 11 a.m. Warroad (17-8-2) is the third seed and will face Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) at 1 p.m. and fourth seeded Mound Westonka (21-6) will face fifth-seeded Northfield (19-6-3) at 8 p.m.

    The Blake School Bears allowed just 1.04 goals per game this regular season and scored 4.20 per contest. Goaltenders Olivia Bizal and Anna Kruesel split duties in net during the regular season, with both racking up at least 10 wins and  having a goals-against average around 1.0 and a save percentage of near .950.

    The Cardinals averaged 2.48 goals per contest through the regular season and allowed 2.16. Sarah Finley anchors the Cardinals in net with a 1.85 goals against average through 24 games played and a .922 save percentage.

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria girls hockeyMinnesota Class A state hockey
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness