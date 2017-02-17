The Cardinals started on a high note by seeing senior guard and career 1,000-point scorer Macy Hatlestad check in a few minutes into the game. Hatlestad went down with a serious left knee injury at Willmar on Jan. 16, but it wasn’t a full tear of her ACL. That meant there was hope she could return after seeing how she progressed through rehab.

With a brace securing the knee, she was dressed and ready to play limited minutes on Friday night. Hatlestad knocked down a three that drew a big ovation in the first half. But early in the second half while on defense, her leg buckled as she fell to the floor. Hatlestad was helped off the court in tears before spending the rest of the game on the bench with ice around the knee.

“Let me just say that there is no kid in the state of Minnesota tougher than Macy Hatlestad,” Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. “She’s so mentally tough and Macy is playing for her team. She’s not playing for Macy. She’s playing for this group of girls, and that’s what she wants to do. She’s worked hard since fifth grade. She wants to help push this team to the finish line.”

The gym went silent after she went down, and that included her teammates who watched on. Alexandria was clinging to a narrow lead at that point.

“When Macy went down, the looks on our faces were really blank,” Kohler said. “The girls were in shock. We just told them that we have to finish this thing right now. We have to finish this thing for Macy and push it to the finish line, and I thought we really did.”

They did it despite Brainerd (15-9) knocking down 11 threes. Warriors senior guard Kylee Heurung couldn’t miss in stretches as she hit five triples and finished with 33 points.

“We knew going in that Brainerd could shoot the basketball,” Kohler said. “I was really proud of our girls because we were able to answer every single time. It was a chess match. (Brainerd coach) Troy (Nelson) was going small, and our coaches got together and said, ‘Let’s go big.’ We decided to go big, and it was very effective for us.”

Their size won the game for the Cardinals. Alexandria’s senior post Kayla Feldhake had 16 points by the half and 29 for the game.

She had help in the second half from junior Courtney Gould as the two took turns making big shots in the paint to fend off Brainerd’s hot shooting from three.

“Me and Courtney are a lot bigger than the Brainerd team,” Feldhake said. “They were feeding us the ball and we’ve been working on going up strong and finishing through contact, and it’s been helping us. With them being smaller, it just really benefited us.”

Gould scored all 10 of her points in the second half, including a couple power moves in the paint that stretched it to a two-possession game as Brainerd was trying to get over the hump.

“I just knew I had to make the best play, whether that was take it and finish or kick it back out to my teammates,” Gould said. “I knew I had to make the right choice when it was coming down the line.”

Kohler said Gould and her teammates have continued to develop throughout the course of this season. Friday was her chance to show that after also playing some in the JV game.

“Courtney was just ready to go,” Kohler said. “We talk about our kids not just playing together but playing for each other. We always tell our kids, ‘You gotta be ready to go. When we call your name, the moment is not too big for any of you. You got to go in and do your thing.’ Courtney has been developing, and she came in and played for those seniors tonight.”

The Cardinals had nine players score in all. Senior guard Kendall Kohler had 17, while Kiyana Miller added six and Kelby Olson-Rodel had five on a night she was honored before the game for her future in the United States Army as Alexandria celebrated its Military Appreciation Night.

Coach Kohler preaches having a no-stars mindset with her program that relies on everybody to do their job. The Cardinals have put that into practice this season by going 11-1 since Hatlestad got injured on Jan. 16.

“We are deeper than people understand,” W. Kohler said. “We have 11 seniors who are very talented, and we have a bunch of underclassmen who are playing for these seniors. The chemistry that these kids have and have continued to develop is really amazing. I kind of like it when teams look past us and say, ‘Well, all they have is Hatlestad and Kohler and Feldhake. I like to shake my head and go, ‘We got a lot more where that came from.’ It makes me proud of the girls when they step up and play for each other like that.”

Kohler says it’s a group of athletes who are playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The Cardinals might have to prove themselves again after Hatlestad went down on Friday. Alexandria would love to have her back if she can get healthy, but it was something they had no guarantees of after beating the Warriors.

“I think it’s not my decision,” Kohler said. “Our doctors at Heartland have been amazing. The PT people, they have been amazing with Macy. That was what Macy wanted to do. She’s been doing a great job, along with their whole staff, and if we can get Macy back on the floor, there’s nobody that deserves it more. Right now, we just have to see what happens. It’s ultimately Macy and her family’s decision and our whole team will be pulling for her.”

Hatlestad is one of the 11 seniors on this team that is now part of three straight CLC championships after moving to 21-3 and 14-0 in league play. The one thing this group doesn’t have yet is a section championship.

That’s next on the Cardinals’ to-do list. Alexandria will get the top seed in the Section 8-3A field when the bracket is set by the QRF on Feb. 25. Sartell-St. Stephen is a distant second in those rankings right now with a 15-9 record.

The Cardinals will be the favorites come March, but they aren’t taking anything for granted as they try to get back to state for the first time since 2011.

“We just need to stay focused,” Feldhake said. “We can’t look ahead at anything. We have to take it one game at a time and we can’t take a minute for granted. Keep pushing and grinding out the rest of this season and finish off the second season.”

ALEXANDRIA 35 46 - 81

BRAINERD 33 36 - 69

SCORING - ALEXANDRIA - Emma Ziegler - 4; Kohler - 17; Olson-Rodel - 5; Miller - 6; Feldhake - 29; Kara Thomson - 3; Hatlestad - 3; Emma Schmidt - 2; Gould - 10

BRAINERD - Hanna Degen - 8; Heurung - 33; Ashley Huber - 2; Lexi Roby - 8; Cara Helgeson - 6; Regan McElfresh - 8; Lillee Hardee - 6