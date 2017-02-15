Boys hockey: Cards take second seed in 6A playoffs

The Alexandria boys hockey team got the second seed in the Section 6A playoffs when the brackets were announced on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (15-7-3) will open up against seventh-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek (11-13-1) on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Runestone Community Center. The winner of that will face the winner of third-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen (16-6-3) and sixth-seeded River Lakes (7-15-1) at the MAC in St. Cloud on Feb. 25. The section title game is set for 7 p.m. on March 2 back at the MAC.