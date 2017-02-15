Boys hockey: Cards take second seed in 6A playoffs
The Alexandria boys hockey team got the second seed in the Section 6A playoffs when the brackets were announced on Wednesday.
The Cardinals (15-7-3) will open up against seventh-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek (11-13-1) on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Runestone Community Center. The winner of that will face the winner of third-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen (16-6-3) and sixth-seeded River Lakes (7-15-1) at the MAC in St. Cloud on Feb. 25. The section title game is set for 7 p.m. on March 2 back at the MAC.
St. Cloud Cathedral is the defending section champion and top seed after a 16-5-2 record through Wednesday. Little Falls (15-8) is seeded fourth, Fergus Falls (14-9-1) is fifth, Prairie Centre (7-15-1) is eighth and Breckenridge-Wahpeton (11-13-1) rounds out the field with the ninth seed.