In reaching the milestone, Roste became the fifth area player to score their 1,000-point this season. Osakis' Alecia Kaelke and Zach Weir and Alexandria's Macy Hatlestad and Kendall Kohler also accomplished the feat earlier this winter.

"Jaran has been a consistent force in our varsity basketball program the past three seasons," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "He is a very well-rounded basketball player and has been a crucial piece in our growth as a program. He'll finish his career with over 400 rebounds and 300 assists, in addition to his impact as a scorer."

The Cardinals lost 67-65 to Sauk Rapids-Rice on Jan. 6 but avenged that with Tuesday's win. Senior guard Spencer Hockert stole the show with 32 points to trump a 23-point night from the Storm's Cody Landwehr. Alexandria's Justin Balcome also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 49 percent (27-55) and knocked down 6-of-15 threes.

"Defensively, we were pretty sound for much of the night," Witt said. "Our zone defense disrupted Sauk, and we were able to create tempo and force turnovers."

The Cardinals improved to 14-5 with the win and 7-4 in the Central Lakes Conference. That's good for third place, behind St. Cloud Tech (17-5, 10-2 CLC) and Fergus Falls (16-3, 10-2 CLC).

Alexandria is scheduled to host Rocori (12-9, 6-6 CLC) on Thursday night at 7:30 before going to Willmar (10-12, 3-10 CLC) on Feb. 21.

ALEXANDRIA 69, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 57

ALEXANDRIA TOTALS - FG - 27-55; Three-point FG - 6-15; Assists - 11; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 28; Steals - 9

ALEXANDRIA - Trey Hoepner - 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Robert Anderson - 6 points, 5 assists, 1 block, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Hockert - 32 points, 4 rebounds; Roste - 7 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Jake Drew - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Balcome - 12 points, 7 rebounds; Cody Faber - 5 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 2 steals