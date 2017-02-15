Boys basketball: Roste joins 1,000-point club as Cards down Sauk Rapids
Alexandria senior guard Jaran Roste needed three points to collect the 1,000th point of his career, and he got it on Tuesday night.
Roste hit a three in the first five minutes of the game to reach the mark. He had seven in all to help the Cardinals to a road win at Sauk Rapids-Rice in a 69-57 game.
In reaching the milestone, Roste became the fifth area player to score their 1,000-point this season. Osakis' Alecia Kaelke and Zach Weir and Alexandria's Macy Hatlestad and Kendall Kohler also accomplished the feat earlier this winter.
"Jaran has been a consistent force in our varsity basketball program the past three seasons," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "He is a very well-rounded basketball player and has been a crucial piece in our growth as a program. He'll finish his career with over 400 rebounds and 300 assists, in addition to his impact as a scorer."
The Cardinals lost 67-65 to Sauk Rapids-Rice on Jan. 6 but avenged that with Tuesday's win. Senior guard Spencer Hockert stole the show with 32 points to trump a 23-point night from the Storm's Cody Landwehr. Alexandria's Justin Balcome also had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals shot 49 percent (27-55) and knocked down 6-of-15 threes.
"Defensively, we were pretty sound for much of the night," Witt said. "Our zone defense disrupted Sauk, and we were able to create tempo and force turnovers."
The Cardinals improved to 14-5 with the win and 7-4 in the Central Lakes Conference. That's good for third place, behind St. Cloud Tech (17-5, 10-2 CLC) and Fergus Falls (16-3, 10-2 CLC).
Alexandria is scheduled to host Rocori (12-9, 6-6 CLC) on Thursday night at 7:30 before going to Willmar (10-12, 3-10 CLC) on Feb. 21.
ALEXANDRIA 69, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 57
ALEXANDRIA TOTALS - FG - 27-55; Three-point FG - 6-15; Assists - 11; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 28; Steals - 9
ALEXANDRIA - Trey Hoepner - 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Robert Anderson - 6 points, 5 assists, 1 block, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Hockert - 32 points, 4 rebounds; Roste - 7 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Jake Drew - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Balcome - 12 points, 7 rebounds; Cody Faber - 5 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 2 steals