Girls basketball: Cards one win away from outright CLC title

"We got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 10-point lead and led by seven at the half," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. "We were a bit out of sync defensively as we had some miscommunication and uncharacteristic breakdowns that led to some Storm baskets. After some adjustments at halftime, we locked down defensively, executed offensively and cruised to a solid win on our home court."

Senior post Kayla Feldhake had a big game with 21 points and five rebounds. Kendall Kohler added 19 points, while Kiyana Miller had eight and Kelby Olson-Rodel added seven. Nine different players scored for Alexandria.

"It was a night that utilized all of our depth as we searched for the combinations to get us defensive stops and off to the races offensively," W. Kohler said.

The Cardinals are looking to finish strong down the stretch with just three games left on the regular season schedule. They host Brainerd (14-8, 9-4 CLC) on Friday night at 7:30, hoping to lock up that outright league title. Willmar comes into Alexandria on Feb. 21 before the Cardinals go to St. Cloud Tech on Feb. 23 in the finale.

ALEXANDRIA 70, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 51

ALEXANDRIA - Feldhake - 21 points, 5 rebounds; Kohler - 19 points; Miller - 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Olson-Rodel - 7 points; Emma Ziegler - 5 points; Kaye Paschka - 4 points; Maggie Slaggle - 2 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Mac Duwenhoegger - 2 points