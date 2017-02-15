In the regular season, the most goals the Cards scored in a game was nine. Their two biggest wins were against Detroit Lakes in a 7-0 win Dec. 1 and a 9-1 win Jan. 17.

In Tuesday's matchup, forwards Kristin Trosvig and McKenna Ellingson each made hats rain on the ice, as Trosvig had a hat trick and two assists, while Ellingson netted three, as well, and added a helper.

Junior Calley Richardson contributed a four-point night, chipping in three assists and scoring the game’s opening goal at the 6:38 mark of the first period.

The opening frame was a slow one for both sides, but Alexandria grinded away and tired out the Lightning, which was caught on a few long consecutive shifts and was had to ice the puck several times just to get fresh skaters on the ice.

The Cardinals wore them down, but only had a 2-1 lead after the first period, as the teams exchanged goals in the final two minutes.

Trosvig scored her first of the game with 1 minute, 12 seconds left, and Sydney Tietz answered 23 seconds later by finding the net behind senior goalie and assistant captain Sarah Finley – the only goal she would allow on the night.

Finley had been sidelined for three weeks after suffering an ankle injury, but it didn’t seem like she missed a beat.

“It’s so exciting,” she said of being back between the pipes. “I was really eager to get back in the net after being out for three or so weeks. It definitely felt really good to be back.”

She didn’t see much excitement in the defensive end in the second period, though, as she only faced one shot and the Cardinals completely took over the game.

“After the first period I told them we played with nerves that period,” head coach Molly Arola said. “We weren’t playing our game, we weren’t getting our feet moving and we were gripping the stick a little too tight. After the first period we buckled down and were able to pull away from there.”

After three minutes in the middle period, goals from Alexis Heckert and Ellingson had made it 4-1. By the end of the period, Josie Minnerath and Trosvig also scored, and the game was in the Cardinals hands.

Megan Pesta and Marki Oberg found the net in the third, along with Ellingson scoring her second and third and Trosvig finishing her hat trick with the game's last goal at the 14:16 mark to win it 11-1.

Alexandria didn’t play Northern Lakes in the regular season, so going in, they didn’t know much about how good they would be.

“It’s a huge relief, a big weight off your shoulders,” said senior McKenzie Revering after the win. “Obviously going into the game playing the number-three seed, it could be a close game. After we started scoring it was just relieving that we were playing well.”

Revering is the other senior captain who was injured this season. She spent almost the whole regular season rehabbing her knee after surgery on a torn ACL she suffered in the fall. She has been working her way back into full-playing-time shape.

“It’s been feeling really good lately,” she said. “I’m not really thinking about my knee (when I’m playing). I’m more thinking about my lungs and my legs not being in shape yet from not playing the whole year. The knee part of it is going really well. Every time I get on the ice I feel a little bit better than the last.”

Revering assisted Trosvig's first-period goal, and she contributed a lot in the defesive zone.

“It was so good to play with McKenzie Revering again and to be back on the ice with her,” said Finley. “I definitely missed that.”

The two senior captians hope to play with each other for more than just one more game.

The Cardinals face off against Fergus Falls for the Section 6A Championship on Thursday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Center (MAC) with the winner advancing to the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“We have a lot of momentum now going into the game,” Revering said. “We were kind of in a drought for awhile with goals and it’s nice to be back on top. It’s a good feeling going into the section final game. We were kind of missing the feeling of scoring and now we got it back.”

ALEXANDRIA 2 4 5 - 11

NORTHERN LAKES 0 0 0 - 0

FIRST PERIOD - 1, ALX, Richardson (Unassisted), 6:38; 2, ALX, Trosvig (Revering, Richardson), 15:48; 3, NL, Tietz (Unassisted), 16:11

SECOND PERIOD - 4, ALX, Heckert (Anna Doherty), 1:24; 5, ALX, Ellingson (Mayson Toft), 2:41; 6, ALX, Minnerath (Doherty), 14:37; 7, ALX, Trosvig (Ellingson), 16:48

THIRD PERIOD - 8, ALX, Pesta (Unassisted), 4:55; 9, ALX, Ellingson (Trosvig, Richardson), 7:07; 10, ALX, Oberg (Pesta, Talia Olson), 8:43; 11, ALX, Ellingson (Trosvig), 10:17; 12, ALX, Trosvig (Richardson), 14:16.

GOALTENDING - Alexandria, Finley (W) - 15 saves, 1 goal allowed; Northern Lakes, Chaia Tulenchik (L) - 28 saves, 11 goals allowed, L