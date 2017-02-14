Search
    Wrestling: Cards get eighth seed in 8-3A Tourney

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:47 p.m.

    The Alexandria wrestling team got the eighth seed in the Section 8-3A Tournament bracket that was announced on Tuesday.

    The Cardinals will take on ninth-seeded Rocori this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. in Sartell. Alexandria beat the Spartans 33-28 in their dual on Jan. 12.

    The winner of Saturday's match takes on top-seeded Willmar at 12:30 p.m. the same day. Semifinal matches are scheduled for 2:30 and the finals will be at approximately 4:30 on Saturday.

    Little Falls is the second seed in the field. St. Cloud Tech is third, Moorhead fourth, Brainerd fifth, Sartell sixth and Sauk Rapids-Rice is seventh. The top seven seeds all get a first-round bye into the section quarterfinals.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
