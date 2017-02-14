Wrestling: Cards get eighth seed in 8-3A Tourney

The winner of Saturday's match takes on top-seeded Willmar at 12:30 p.m. the same day. Semifinal matches are scheduled for 2:30 and the finals will be at approximately 4:30 on Saturday.

Little Falls is the second seed in the field. St. Cloud Tech is third, Moorhead fourth, Brainerd fifth, Sartell sixth and Sauk Rapids-Rice is seventh. The top seven seeds all get a first-round bye into the section quarterfinals.