Wrestling: Cards get eighth seed in 8-3A Tourney
The Alexandria wrestling team got the eighth seed in the Section 8-3A Tournament bracket that was announced on Tuesday.
The Cardinals will take on ninth-seeded Rocori this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. in Sartell. Alexandria beat the Spartans 33-28 in their dual on Jan. 12.
The winner of Saturday's match takes on top-seeded Willmar at 12:30 p.m. the same day. Semifinal matches are scheduled for 2:30 and the finals will be at approximately 4:30 on Saturday.
Little Falls is the second seed in the field. St. Cloud Tech is third, Moorhead fourth, Brainerd fifth, Sartell sixth and Sauk Rapids-Rice is seventh. The top seven seeds all get a first-round bye into the section quarterfinals.