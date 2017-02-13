Girls basketball roundup: Kohler, Cardinals top 4-A Buffalo

The Cardinals took off right away in the first half to earn a 47-24 lead at the intermission and spread the playing time to all the players in the second half as they cruised to the win.

Emma Ziegler added nine points, Kayla Feldhake eight points and eight rebounds, and Kiyana Miller recorded six points, six rebounds and four steals. Eleven Cardinals put points on the board.

Alexandria is ranked seventh in the state in Class AAA according to the QRF rankings on Minnesota-Scores.net heading into Tuesday night's section and conference matchup against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

ALEXANDRIA 47 20 — 67

BUFFALO 24 27 — 51

ALEXANDRIA STATS — Kohler - 22 points, 3 steals, 5 assists; Emma Ziegler - 9 points, 3 assists; Kayla Feldhake - 8 points, 8 rebounds; Kiyana Miller - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Kara Thomson - 6 points; Emma Schmidt - 5 points; Mac Duwenhoegger - 3 points, 6 rebounds; Maggie Slagle - 3 points; Kaye Paschka - 2 points; Courtney Gould - 1 point, Kelby Olson-Rodel - 1 point