Gymnastics: Alex finishes sixth at CLC Championship meet

Sophomore Sydney Gray received an all conference honorable mention honor for floor, vault, beam and all around, while eighth grader Rachel Boyden was an honorable mention performer for beam and all around.

Gray paced the Cardinals with scores of 9.15 for vault, 8.9 for bars and 8.925 for her floor routine. Her 8.125 for beam finished behind Boyden's 8.45.

Alayna Gray posted a solid day, scoring an 8.85 for vault, 8.475 for bars and 8.55 for floor.

The Cardinals are back in action Saturday, Feb. 18, for the Section 8A Tournament in Perham.

ALEXANDRIA SCORES — VAULT — Sydney Gray, 9.15; Alayna Gray, 8.85; McKena Thoennes, 8.7; Joslyn Kent, 8.6; Rachel Boyden, 8.25

BARS — Sydney Gray, 8.9; Alayna Gray, 8.475; Boyden, 8.275; Kent, 7.825; Nicole Brittin, 7.55

FLOOR — Sydney Gray, 8.925; Brittin, 8.85; Alayna Gray, 8.55; Kent, 8.3; Boyden, 8.05

BEAM — Boyden, 8.45; Sydney Gray, 8.125; Kent, 7.55; Brittin, 7.2; Thoennes, 6.90