Swimming: Alexandria finishes third at CLC meet

The 200 medley relay team of Brady Wolkow, Nic Chromey, Zack Serie and Jordon Baas finished with all-conference honors, as well as Chromey in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and Wolkow in the 100 freestyle.

Honorable mention members include Baas in the 50 freestyle; Henri Santelman in diving; Patrick Chromey in the 500 freestyle; Wolkow in the 100 backstroke; the 200 freestyle relay team of Baas, Connor Bowen, Patrick Chromey and Nic Chromey; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Gavin Hvezda, Nick Olson, Wolkow and Patrick Chromey.

The Cardinals' 361 team points finished well ahead of fourth place Fergus Falls but fell short of Brainerd's 384.5 and CLC champion Sartell's 585.

Alexandria competes Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 in the Section 5A Tournament in Bemidji.