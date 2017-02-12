Boys hockey: Cards fall in one-goal game at East Grand Forks

The Green Wave (14-7-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one, thanks to goals from Tanner Mack and Nick Lund at even strength and from Coby Stauss on the power play. Ben Doherty added an even-strength goal at 12:41 that was unassisted.

The Cardinals got the only goal of the second period just 37 seconds in as Jack Powell scored unassisted to make it 3-2. In the third, the Green Wave got the all-important next score from Nick Derrick at 3:05 to make it a two-goal game again. That proved to be the game winner as Alexandria's Mack Strong scored a couple minutes later on assists from Jack Westlund and Doherty.

Shots were nearly even as EGF had 25 to Alexandria's 23. Junior Jackson Boline took the loss for the Cardinals after allowing four goals and turning aside 21 shots. Sophomore Hunter Twite got the win for the Green Wave with 20 saves and the three goals allowed.