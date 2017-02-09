Winter Lakes Classic offers full day of basketball at AAHS on Saturday
The Alexandria boys and girls basketball teams are helping to host The Breakdown's Winter Lakes Classic this Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Alexandria girls (18-3) will face Class 4A's Buffalo (11-8) at 6:30 p.m. and the Alexandria boys (12-4) and Buffalo (4-15) will play right after that at approximately 8.
The Winter Lakes Classic features games all day at Alexandria Area High School, starting with a matchup between the Perham girls (14-5) and Eden Valley-Watkins (17-3) at 10:30 a.m. The Perham (16-2) and Eden Valley-Watkins (14-2) boys will play at noon, Maranatha Christian (8-10) and Browerville-Eagle Valley (15-3) boys play at 1:45 p.m. The Sauk Centre girls (18-1) against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (14-7) are at 3:15 before the Sauk Centre (14-4) and DGF (7-11) boys teams play at approximately 4:45.
Cost for the event is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
The local Alexandria Aces youth performing basketball team will also put on a show at halftime of the Alexandria versus Buffalo boys game on Saturday night.