Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Winter Lakes Classic offers full day of basketball at AAHS on Saturday

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:07 a.m.

    The Alexandria boys and girls basketball teams are helping to host The Breakdown's Winter Lakes Classic this Saturday, Feb. 11.

    The Alexandria girls (18-3) will face Class 4A's Buffalo (11-8) at 6:30 p.m. and the Alexandria boys (12-4) and Buffalo (4-15) will play right after that at approximately 8.

    The Winter Lakes Classic features games all day at Alexandria Area High School, starting with a matchup between the Perham girls (14-5) and Eden Valley-Watkins (17-3) at 10:30 a.m. The Perham (16-2) and Eden Valley-Watkins (14-2) boys will play at noon, Maranatha Christian (8-10) and Browerville-Eagle Valley (15-3) boys play at 1:45 p.m. The Sauk Centre girls (18-1) against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (14-7) are at 3:15 before the Sauk Centre (14-4) and DGF (7-11) boys teams play at approximately 4:45.

    Cost for the event is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

    The local Alexandria Aces youth performing basketball team will also put on a show at halftime of the Alexandria versus Buffalo boys game on Saturday night.

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria girls basketballAlexandria boys basketball
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness