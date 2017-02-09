The Winter Lakes Classic features games all day at Alexandria Area High School, starting with a matchup between the Perham girls (14-5) and Eden Valley-Watkins (17-3) at 10:30 a.m. The Perham (16-2) and Eden Valley-Watkins (14-2) boys will play at noon, Maranatha Christian (8-10) and Browerville-Eagle Valley (15-3) boys play at 1:45 p.m. The Sauk Centre girls (18-1) against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (14-7) are at 3:15 before the Sauk Centre (14-4) and DGF (7-11) boys teams play at approximately 4:45.

Cost for the event is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

The local Alexandria Aces youth performing basketball team will also put on a show at halftime of the Alexandria versus Buffalo boys game on Saturday night.