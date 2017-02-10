Easing into it

It was a moment she's been working toward for months. This past fall, Revering tore her ACL in soccer, underwent knee surgery and has since been working hard in physical therapy to get her knee in good enough shape to get back on the ice.

"It feels really good," she said after Thursday's game. "It's been way too long."

Four months after the surgery, she tested her knee to see if she was healed enough for contact. According to the test's standards, her injured left knee must be able to do 87 percent of what her right knee is able to do. She missed the mark by 2 percent the first attempt, and on Thursday, Jan. 26, her knee was at 93 percent.

"So I got cleared for contact and now I'm slowly getting back into the game speed," she said. "The first thing I did was call UMD to see what their plans are, if they're OK with me playing the end of the season or not. They're kind of like my decider, and they said, 'Yeah, that's fine, for sure in playoffs.' And until then they just want to make sure I'm getting ready and practicing well to make sure I'm ready for games."

Revering verbally committed to play hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth in October 2015, and she signed her official letter of intent Nov. 11, 2016.

If she hadn't had Division I hockey in her future, she would have held off on the surgery until after hockey season and gone straight to physical therapy to get back on the ice sooner, she said.

But it takes more than a full year after surgery to get back to 100 percent, so her best option was to go under the knife right away and hope for a return before playoffs — and it seems to be working out.

"I'm for sure playing playoffs, 100 percent," she said. "Leading up to there, I'm just doing a couple shifts here and there so I'm not jumping into a full game with regular shifts."

Until the one-year anniversary of her surgery, Revering will wear a brace on her knee during any physical activity. At this point in the recovery, she is fast on her skates, but she takes awhile to get up to speed.

"Right now, the one thing I'm lacking is my quick starts," she said. "After I get going, I'm pretty good, back to my speed."

Last season as a defenseman, Revering led the team with 17 goals and was second in points with 29, behind Mari Wosepka, who had 37 (according to mngirlshockeyhub.com). The team won the section tournament to advance to the state tournament.

This year, the Cardinals are 12-12-1 heading into the Section 6A tournament. They secured the No. 2 seed, with Fergus Falls grabbing the top spot.

In the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Alexandria will host the winner of the play-in game between Northern Lakes and Morris-Benson Area. Fergus Falls will play the winner of Willmar and Prairie Centre in the other semifinal matchup. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC).

"Our team goal is obviously to win the section and go to state," said Revering. "My plan is just to do the simple things, try to get the team going. Easy breakout passes, get them out of the defensive zone. Just focus on what I can do and what I can control, just doing the simple things that will help the team get going."