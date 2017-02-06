Dance: Cards season ends at sections

"The day was bittersweet," Cardinals head coach Christine Reilly said. "It was a fantastic day for the team. They worked together, gave it their all and had fun together. But at the end of the day the results were disappointing. Placing sixth in kick was tough to swallow. This is where the team was last year in the section, and we really thought we'd be moving up."

Rocori and Sartell each advanced both of their teams to the state meet. Sartell took first in kick and second in jazz, while Rocori took first in jazz and second in kick. Taking third in kick was St. Cloud Cathedral, and Sauk Rapids-Rice was third in jazz.

"Section 4AA is without a doubt one of the most competitive sections in Class 2-A," Reilly said. "I give this team so much credit for staying the course and not giving up."

Saturday was the last meet for seniors Andrea Gerdes, KayLee Nieland, Chloe Schmidt, Laura Timm and Paige Revering.

"The seniors have been steadfast in their love for this team and worked tirelessly to make improvements, keep the girls motivated and make it fun along the way," said Reilly.

KICK RESULTS — 1, Sartell 5; 2, Rocori 11.5; 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 13; 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20; 5, Pequot Lakes 26.5; 6, Alexandria 28.5; 7, Albany 37; 8, St. Cloud Apollo 39; 9, Annandale 44; 10, Melrose 44.5; 11, Detroit Lakes 56; 12, Becker 57; 13, BBE-Paynesville 63; 14, Foley 66

JAZZ RESULTS — 1, Rocori 8; 2, Sartell 10; 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 11.5; 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 14.5; 5, St. Cloud Apollo 28.5; 6, Albany 31.5; 7, Pequot Lakes 34; 8, Becker 36; 9, Detroit Lakes 40.5; 10, Alexandria 49.5; 11, Melrose 57; 12, BBE-Paynesville 57.5; 13, Annandale 61.5; 14, Foley 69.5