Girls Basketball: Alexandria prevails in defensive battle

Senior Kendall Kohler accounted for more than half of the Cardinals' 43 points by dropping in 23, while Kayla Feldhake joined her in double digits with 10. Kiyana Miller tallied eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Alexandria had a 23-15 lead at the half and held the Sabres to just 16 more in the second half to secure the 43-31 win.

"On a night where the offense may struggle, we know our defense will hold strong," head coach Wendy Kohler said.

The win lifts the Cardinals to 18-2 overall, 9-0 in the section, and 12-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

ALEXANDRIA 23 20 — 43

SARTELL 15 16 — 31

ALEXANDRIA STATS — Kendall Kohler - 23 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Kayla Feldhake - 10 points; Kiyana Miller - 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Emma Ziegler - 2 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds.