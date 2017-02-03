Wrestling: Willmar wins battle of Cardinals

"Our Cardinals showed much improvement on the mat this week compared to last week," Cards head coach Tom Ellison said. "Unfortunately, our team was facing one of the best teams in Section 8-3A. It was a very entertaining dual as there were a lot of close matches."

Willmar (12-2 in duals) is No. 9 in Class 3-A and took 11 of the 14 matchups Thursday night.

Trappier Botz (145), Logan Runge (152) and Quintin Kluver-Longfellow claimed decision wins for the Cardinals to account for their nine points.

The matchup of the night was the 132, between Alexandria's No. 4 Ben Bogart and Willmar's No. 2 Clay Carlson.

"These two have been battling each other throughout their careers," Ellison said. "And this time Carlson came out on top 5-3."

Alexandria hosts the Big Ole Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Alexandria Area High School, with varsity's first round starting at 11:30 a.m.

WILLMAR 51, ALEXANDRIA 9

106: Carlson, Caden (Willmar) over Borris, Ryan (Alexandria) {Dec 3-2}; 113: Anez, Jonas (Willmar) over Sparr, AJ (Alexandria) {Dec 4-1}; 120: Miley, Josh (Willmar) over Snitker, Wyatt (Alexandria) {Dec 4-1}; 126: Carlson, Cael (Willmar) over Athey, Christian (Alexandria) {Fall 1:44}; 132: Carlson, Clay (Willmar) over Bogart, Ben (Alexandria) {Dec 5-3}; 138: Roux, Ethan (Willmar) over Forfeit, , (Alexandria) {Forfeit}; 145: Botz, Trappier (Alexandria) over Erickson, Bryce (Willmar) {Dec 4-2}; 152: Runge, Logan (Alexandria) over Streed, Kaden (Willmar) {Dec 10-3}; 160: Shinn, Lincoln (Willmar) over Kleindl, Tyler (Alexandria) {Fall 0:37}; 170: Hauser, Levi (Willmar) over Brezina, Joseph (Alexandria) {Dec 6-2}; 182: Swanson, Josiah (Willmar) over Kohls, Jay (Alexandria) {Fall 6:57}; 195: Zuniga, Howard (Willmar) over Forfeit, (Alexandria) {Forfeit}; 220: Kluver-Longfellow, Quintin (Alexandria) over Reigstad, Andrew (Willmar) {Dec 5-4}; 285: Reigstad, Brady (Willmar) over Forfeit, (Alexandria) {Forfeit}