Boys Hockey: Warriors top Alexandria

Sophomore Ben Doherty and senior Derek Dropik scored in the first period to keep the game tied 2-2, but the Warriors (12-8-1) controlled the game the rest of the way.

Doherty's goal came shorthanded and unassisted at the 7 minute, 37 second mark, while Dropik scored with 1:13 left in the period, assisted by Evan Lattimer.

Brady Anderson scored the Warriors' two middle-period goals. Jack Evans, who recorded a three-point night, scored his second goal of the game two minutes into the third, followed by a Riley Andres' goal at the 7:26 mark to bring the score to 6-2.

Sophomore goalie Bailey Rosch allowed six goals on 37 Brainerd shots, while Colin Kleffman had 15 saves for the Warriors.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 13-6-3 on the year heading into Tuesday's 7:15 p.m. home game against Little Falls. Parents and seniors will be honored as it is the regular season home finale.

They wrap up the season with two games on the road, heading to Sartell for a 7:15 p.m. matchup Thursday before the season finale in East Grand Forks at 3 p.m. Saturday.

BRAINERD 2 2 2 — 6

ALEXANDRIA 2 0 0 — 2

SHOTS - ALX 5 9 3 — 17; BRA 14 12 11 — 37

FIRST PERIOD — 1, BRA, Fischer (M. Andres), 6:10; 2, ALX (Shorthanded), Doherty (Unassisted), 7:37; 3, BRA, Evans (R. Andres), 15:01; 4, ALX, Dropik (Lattimer), 15:47

SECOND PERIOD — 5, BRA, Anderson (G. Andres), 2:29; 6, BRA, Anderson (Wiskow), 12:00

THIRD PERIOD — 7, BRA, Evans (Hastings), 2:09; 8, R. Andres (Evans), 7:26

GOALTENDING — (Saves-Shots) - ALX, Bailey Rosch 31-37; BRA, Colin Kleffman 15-17