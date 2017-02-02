The Cardinals are using the late-season matchups against tough 2A opponents to help them iron out wrinkles as playoffs approach, and they found a lot of wrinkles on Thursday. But to their credit, the Flying Warriors improved to 22-2 with the win.

“It really exposes our weaknesses and things that we have to fix up for playoffs,” Alex head coach Molly Arola said. “We just have to work. We’re not doing the little things, we’re trying to do too much and we’re just not thinking.”

Senior and captain McKenzie Revering started at defense for the Cardinals as she gradually makes her way to 100 percent after tearing her ACL during soccer this past fall. She was limited to just a few shifts each period, but expects to be fully effective once playoffs arrive.

Almost exactly halfway through regulation, at the 8:26 mark, Allyson Smith scored for the Flying Warriors to make it 5-0. Cheyenne Abear and Gabbie Smith scored earlier in the period after goals from Katie Orth and Josie Kramer gave them a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

McKenna Ellingson, a sophomore forward, was able to finally spoil B-LF goalie Olivia King’s shutout bid with a goal at the 10 minute, 53 second mark of the second period, with an assist going to Taylor Breitkreutz.

Shaylee Stroot scored to make it 6-1 by the end of the period, and the teams traded goals in the third.

Megan Pesta redirected a pass from Josie Minnerath past King for the Cards’ second goal, but Gabbie Smith answered with her second goal of the game at the 7:32 mark to close the scoring at 7-2.

With senior goalie Sarah Finley sidelined due to a non-hockey-related ankle sprain, Madisson Gay has started the last four games between the pipes.

“Sarah Finley got hurt, so Madi was second on the list to go, and she’s been doing really well for us,” Arola said.

According to the Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub website, Gay is 2-3 on the season with a .863 save percentage and a 2.97 goals against average.

Finley was announced Thursday morning as one of 10 semifinalists for the Let’s Play Hockey

Senior Goalie of the Year award. The team expects her back in the crease for the first round of sections.

The Cardinals host Wayzata at 2 p.m. Saturday for their last regular season game. The coaches’ meeting to determine Section 6A seedings is Wednesday, Feb. 8, with the quarterfinals beginning on Thursday.

Alexandria and Fergus Falls are going for the top seed, with Northern Lakes and Prairie Centre battling for position, as well.

BRAINERD-LF 2 4 1 — 7

ALEXANDRIA 0 1 1 — 2

SHOTS — ALX - 6 15 6 — 27; BLF, 9 9 4 — 22

FIRST PERIOD — 1, BLF, Orth (Booth, Kramer), 9:05; 2, BLF, Kramer (Schulte), 11:00

SECOND PERIOD — 3, BLF, Abear (Roberts) 3:59; 4, BLF, G. Smith (A. Smith) 5:35; 5, BLF, A. Smith (Abear), 8:26; 6, ALX, Ellingson (Breitkreutz), 10:53; 7, BLF, Stroot (A. Smith, E. Smith), 12:50

THIRD PERIOD — 8, ALX, Pesta (Minnerath, Oberg), 3:44; 9, BLF, G. Smith (A. Smith, Abear), 7:32

GOALTENDING — (Saves-Shots) - ALX, Madisson Gay 15-22; BLF, Olivia King 25-27