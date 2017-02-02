Alexandria girls nordic ski team takes home CLC title

Varsity skiers were tasked with completing a 5K freestyle race before finishing things off with a 5K classic race to determine a pursuit champion.

"Conditions were icy and super fast, which made for an exciting, fast day at Brainerd," Alexandria head coach Jeremy Rapp said.

The Cardinals had five skiers finish in the top 11 in the meet. Bethany Miller took third, Kaisa Bosek fifth, Camille Johnson sixth, JeAnna Miller seventh, and Britt hurlen 11th.

After them, Emma Reineke finished 20th with Kamryn Coauette following in 21st, and Stormy Hegg and Olivia Hagstrom took 31st and 33rd, respectively.

The Alexandria boys team finished second at the meet behind state-ranked Brainerd.

Noah Struck finished in sixth place, with Jackson Wichtendahl following in seventh. Ryan Maier was 12th, CJ Schlosser 14, and Nolan Christenson 17th.