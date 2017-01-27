She also led the team with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists on a night to remember as she helped the Cardinals to an 82-26 win over the Eagles of St. Cloud Apollo.

Alexandria dominated from the start in that game, working out a 46-16 lead by the half. And the one-sided play didn't end there.

Every Cardinals player saw the floor in the win. Following Hatlestad's 26 points, Kayla Feldhake added 16, Kendall Kohler had 13 and Kiyana Miller had 8.

Kaye Paschka and Kelby Olson-Rodel each tallied four assists, while Feldhake and Hatlestad each grabbed seven boards.

Hatlestad was later joined by senior guard Kendall Kohler in the 1,000-point club, becoming the first Alexandria girls basketball duo to complete the milestone in the same season.

ALEXANDRIA 82, ST. CLOUD APOLLO 26

Alex 46 38—82

SCA 16 10—26

Alexandria Stats: Macy Hatlestad - 26 points, 5 assists; Kayla Feldhake - 16 points, 7 rebounds; Kendall Kohler - 13 points, 3 assists; Kiyana Miller - 8 points; Courtney Gould - 7 points; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 3 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 3 points, 6 rebounds; Emma Ziegler - 2 points; Maggie Slagle - 2 points; Emma Schmidt 2 points; Kaye Paschka - 4 steals.