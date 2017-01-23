Dance: Cards climb to sixth in final CLC standings

"The team felt good about their performances in both (kick and jazz) and were happy to move up in the CLC this year, improving from last year's eighth-place finish overall," Alexandria head coach Christine Reilly said.

Sartell-St. Stephen won the team title as the Sabres finished things off with wins in both the jazz and kick competitions in Brainerd.

The league also handed out All-CLC honors to dancers as Alexandria had four athletes represented. Paige Revering, Chloe Schmidt and Laura Timm earned the honor in kick, while Revering and Brooke Miller did the same in jazz. Miller and Andrea Gerdes were honorable-mention All-CLC in kick, and Emma Albers and Gerdes were honorable mention in jazz.

The Cardinals followed up their Friday meet by heading to Totino-Grace on Saturday for a 17-team invite of Class AA programs.

"The team had two very strong performances in kick and jazz," Reilly said. "The Cardinals have met their goal of improving at each and every competition, and that is not an easy thing to do, especially when meets are back-to-back."

Alexandria took ninth in the kick and 14th in jazz at Totino-Grace in a meet where Reilly said many of the top teams in the state attended. Sartell-St. Stephen took first in kick, while Totino-Grace was second and St. Cloud Cathedral third. Totino-Grace won the jazz competition, while Sartell and Rocori rounded out the top three in second and third, respectively.