Girls Hockey: Ellingson scores four in win at Detroit Lakes

Ellingson opened the scoring in the third minute of the game and added another at the 13:29 mark of the first period, with junior Kristin Trosvig adding a goal of her own in between.

By the end of the first, Ellingson had two goals and an assist, Trosvig had a goal and two assists and junior defenseman Calley Richardson had two assists.

The Cardinals (9-7-1) didn't let the comfortable lead slow them down as they topped their first-period offense with four more goals in the second.

Josie Minnerath, Ellingson (for her third), Richardson and Anna Doherty each found the back of the net and gave Alex a 7-0 lead after two periods.

Richardson assisted Ellingson's fourth goal at the 6 minute, 45 second mark of the third period before scoring her second of the game three and a half minutes later, recording a five-point night with two goals and three helpers.

Karrigan Hallisey took away the shutout with a little more than two minutes left.

Cardinals senior goalie Sarah Finley stopped 18 of the Lakers' 19 shots.

The win brings Alexandria to two-for-two on the busy four-game week, heading into Thursday's game in River Lakes. They travel on Saturday to play Willmar, which they beat 6-1 on Monday.

ALX 3 4 2 — 9

DL 0 0 1 — 1

SHOTS — ALX 12 14 8 — 34; DL 6 6 7 — 19; GOALTENDING (Saves-Shots) — ALX, Sarah Finley 18-19; DL, Kyndra McDougall 25-34.

FIRST PERIOD — 1, ALX, Ellingson (Trosvig, O'Kane); 2, ALX, Trosvig (Ellingson, Richardson), 11:30; 3, ALX, Ellingson (Richardson), 13:92.

SECOND PERIOD — 4, ALX, Minnerath (Heckert), 2:58; 5, ALX, Ellingson (Doherty), 7:01; 6, ALX, Richardson (Oberg), 15:51; 7, ALX, Doherty (Heckert, Minnerath), 15:50.

THIRD PERIOD — 8, ALX, Ellingson (Richardson), 6:45; 9, ALX, Richardson (Pesta), 10:19; 10, DL, Hallisey (Bollig, King), 14:55.