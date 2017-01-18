Boys hockey: Cards shut out River Lakes to keep cruising

Freshman Joe Bigger got the Cardinals going with his first varsity goal in the first period off assists from Derek Dropik and Micah Christenson. Dropik added a goal later in the period with Ben Doherty and Cam Birkeland helping out.

That was plenty for junior Jackson Boline in goal. He turned aside 17 shots to secure the shutout and the win.

The Cardinals (9-4-3) were scheduled to play River Lakes (5-11) again on Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center at 7:15.