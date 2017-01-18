Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys hockey: Cards shut out River Lakes to keep cruising

    By Eric Morken on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.

    The Alexandria boys hockey team won its seventh game in the last eight contests by shutting out River Lakes 2-0 on the road on Tuesday night.

    Freshman Joe Bigger got the Cardinals going with his first varsity goal in the first period off assists from Derek Dropik and Micah Christenson. Dropik added a goal later in the period with Ben Doherty and Cam Birkeland helping out.

    That was plenty for junior Jackson Boline in goal. He turned aside 17 shots to secure the shutout and the win.

    The Cardinals (9-4-3) were scheduled to play River Lakes (5-11) again on Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center at 7:15.

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria boys hockeyRiver Lakes boys hockey
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement