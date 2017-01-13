Boys Basketball: Cards fly by Albany

The Huskies (1-11) jumped out to a 16-5 lead 5 minutes, 42 seconds into the game, forcing the Cardinals to call a timeout and talk it over.

The Alexandria team wasn’t surprised by Albany coming hard out of the gate, according to head coach Forrest Witt.

“We knew that they were scrappy and played hard,” he said. “We expected them to come out and play the game thinking that they were going to win. It took us a little while to adjust to their 3-2 zone, which I thought we did. We weren’t really disciplined or smart against that initially in the first ten minutes, but then the kids adjusted and we did a good job.”

Senior guard Spencer Hockert also said the Cardinals didn’t have a good start to the game, but he felt better about it after a Jake Drew three-point-play capped off 15-2 Alex run to give them their first lead of the game, a 20-18 lead with 5:08 to go in the half.

“The start of the game, we were just flat,” Hockert said. “And they were making every shot, basically, to start it out. Then we called a timeout, regrouped and just started hustling more, getting loose balls.

“Jake Drew was rebounding incredibly. I think he was the one that started to get us going with the hustle plays and the energy, and from there, we started to execute in the zone and hit some shots.”

Drew scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half, helping the Cardinals cruise into to the intermission with a 35-24 lead.

The second half was in complete control for Alexandria. The biggest scoring margin of the night came six minutes in, when a Hockert three made it 57-31 for a 26-point Alexandria lead. Hockert led the Cardinals scoring effort with 20 points, followed by Drew’s 16 and Trey Hoepner, who tallied 13.

“(My teammates) were feeding me in open shots in the zone,” Hockert said. “You have to hit shots with that. It’s a credit to them being able to find me in my open shots and being able to hit.”

The Huskies managed a 9-1 run in the closing minutes but couldn’t threaten the big lead, and the Cardinals secured the 69-45 win.

After the big section final rematch with Fergus Falls last Tuesday, the Cardinals went into Friday’s game against Sauk Rapids-Rice with a little too much confidence and were knocked off by a buzzer beater, 67-65. While the team is happy with the way things are going overall with the season, Witt said there are still things to learn.

“We like where we’re at,” he said. “For us right now it’s just learning to play every game as the most important game on the schedule. Sometimes high school teams, college teams can lose focus because it’s a long season.

“I think the perfect example is the Fergus win. We didn’t take Sauk lightly, but we didn’t play the first half with the same focus and discipline that we did against Fergus. In the second half we did, but we had to scrap and claw to get back (in the game). I think it’s something that we’ll learn from as we move forward.

ALX 35 34 — 69

ALB 24 21 — 45

ALEXANDRIA SCORING — Spencer Hockert - 20 points; Jake Drew - 16 points; Trey Hoepner - 13 points; Justin Balcome - 9 points; Jaran Roste - 5 points; Robert Anderson - 3 points; Michael Kuhn - 2 points; Cameron Rice - 1 point.

ALBANY SCORING — Derek Mellesmoen - 14 points; Ethan Hylla - 9 points; Parker Rieland - 8 points; Cole Finken - 4 points; Alex Wolf - 3 points; Cole Schneider - 2 points.