Boys Hockey: Boline stops 22 in 6-1 win

Derek Dropik scored the game's first goal in the opening minute and Mack Strong added another at the 11 minute, 57 second mark to give goalie Jackson Boline all the scoring he would need to come away with the win.

Boline, who is now 3-1-1 on the year between the pipes, faced 23 Storm shots, but allowed just one goal, which came in the second period from the stick of Morgan Barber.

Strong scored his second goal of the game in the third period, while Derek Berning, Nic VanOrsdel and Ben Doherty each found the back of the net, as well. The four third-period goals handed the Cardinals the 6-1 win.

Doherty tallied his 10th goal of the year and his 24th and 25th assists. He ranks second in the state in assists and is tied for ninth in points with 35.

Sauk Rapids-Rice falls to 3-12 with the loss.

ALX 2 0 4 — 6

SRR 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — 1, ALX, Dropik (Doherty), 0:49; 2, ALX, Strong (Unassisted), 11:57.

SECOND PERIOD — 3, SRR, Barber (Friesz), 11:18.

THIRD PERIOD — 4, ALX, Strong (Lattimer, Doherty), 3:48; 5, ALX, Berning (Westlund, Christenson), 7:19; 6, ALX, VanOrsdel (Birkeland), 8:19; 7, Doherty (Powell), 13:12.