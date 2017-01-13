Girls Hockey: Cards fall to No. 2 Breck

"The game was closer than the scoreboard showed, as the Cardinals (6-7-1) outplayed the Mustangs (13-4-2) the majority of the game," Alex head coach Molly Arola said. "Many quality scoring opportunities were stopped by the Mustang goaltender. It was good to see more offensive opportunities come alive."

Gabby Billing had two goals and an assist for Breck, while Ally Qualley picked up the other goal.

Ally Frantzick secured the 26-save shutout for the Mustangs, while Cardinals goalie Sarah Finley stopped 19 of Breck's 22 shots on goal.

ALEXANDRIA 0 0 0 — 0

BRECK 2 1 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD — 1, BRK, Billing (Unassisted), 2:25; 2, BRK, Qualley (Billing, Murphy), 15:45.

SECOND PERIOD — 3, BRK, Billing (McGlynn), 8:26.

THIRD PERIOD — No Scoring.