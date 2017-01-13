Girls basketball: Storm no match as Cards cruise

"We had energy from the tip but took a while to settle in," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. "After a 13-13 tie, we put the hammer down with our full court pressure and depth as we bolted out to a 30-17 lead at half and never looked back. The second half found us energized and focused as we executed on offense, ran the court, and locked down on defense and cruised to the solid win on the road."

The Cardinals put four players in double figures. Macy Hatlestad had 15 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds. Kendall Kohler added 11 points and Kayla Feldhake and Kelby Olson-Rodel each had 10.

ALEXANDRIA 30 36 - 66

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 17 14 - 31

ALEXANDRIA - Hatlestad - 15 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds; Kohler - 11 points; Feldhake - 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Olson-Rodel - 10 points, 3 steals; Emma Ziegler - 5 points; Maggie Slagle - 4 points; Courtney Gould - 4 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points; Lauren Stockmoe - 2 points; Mac Duwenhoegger - 2 points; Elise Stockmoe - 1 point