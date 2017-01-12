Wrestling: Neu seals the deal in Cards' first CLC win

That set the stage for sophomore heavyweight Deryk Neu, who wasn’t about to let an opportunity to secure the win slip away. His 11-2 major decision over junior Dylan Shafer wrapped up Alexandria’s first victory in the Central Lakes Conference in a 33-28 final on Thursday.

“I’m really excited I was able to pull through for the team,” Neu said. “It was just a team effort. If it comes down to the last match, it comes down to the last match. If it comes down to that, I go out there and do my best.”

Neu led 2-0 after the first period, but pulled away in the second. He used a reversal to make it 4-0 and a near fall a little while later to expand his lead to 7-0 and 9-1 by the end of the period.

“I just stuck with my game plan the whole match,” Neu said. “I went out there and was doing my offense, and that worked out for me.”

The match as a whole worked out about exactly how Alexandria head coach Tom Ellison envisioned it with the Cardinals’ upper weights getting the job done. Both teams came in with just one dual win on the season, so both were looking for a win to gain some momentum.

Rocori jumped out early, getting a decision win from Austin Mascho at 106 and a pin in 5:20 from Zavier Grefe to go up 9-0. Alexandria freshman Wyatt Snitker and senior Ben Bogart had 15-0 tech falls at 120 and 132 pounds, respectively, to pull the Cardinals to within 15-10.

That brought things to the closest match of the night between Alexandria sophomore Titus Chamberlin and Rocori freshman Brock Humbert at 138. Humbert thought he had the win as he held a 6-5 lead late into the third period. With less than 10 seconds left, Chamberlin got the opening he needed for a takedown that gave him the 7-6 decision.

“Every time I would get in with him, he would try to throw, so I just tried to work the upper body and when he went for that throw, I just rolled through and got him there,” Chamberlin said. “It was pretty exciting for me. I knew as soon as I got that body lock and he was trying to go for it, I knew what I had to do from practice and help from my teammates. I just did what I had to do, rolled through and made it happen.”

It was a six-point swing that the Cardinals needed in the end. Alexandria’s Trappier Botz followed with a major decision win (10-2) at 145 pounds, but state-ranked senior Nick Warne started a string of three straight wins for Rocori with a major decision of his own at 152.

Alexandria’s Tyler Kleindl was held out at 160 pounds with an elbow injury as the forfeit win and an 11-4 decision from Justin Rose at 170 made it 28-17 Spartans.

The Cardinals took control from there. Jay Kohls got it started as the senior won 10-4 over Zach Swanson. He wore down Swanson through the third period and repeatedly let him go in an attempt to get to the eight-point advantage and earn the extra point with a major.

“I don’t know if the casual fan of wrestling really realizes how those points add up or the strategy that’s going on in each of the matches,” Ellison said. “If we get a major or a tech fall, or if we do not give up a major; that saves points for our team, and we can hopefully capitalize on it later.”

The Cardinals ended up not needing that extra point from Kohls. Senior Mac Somerville won a 14-9 decision at 195 to make it a five-point deficit before the Spartans couldn’t fill the 220 match. The forfeit gave Alexandria its second one-point lead of the night before Neu took care of business at heavyweight.

“They’ve got some really good athletes down there in the lower weights and middle weights,” Ellison said. “I know they have some inexperienced guys up top. We had to battle tough down low and try to make hay up top. That’s how it worked out.”

It was an important win for a young Cardinals team that’s trying to gain some momentum with about a month left in the regular season.

“This was definitely a very important match,” Chamberlin said. “This is our first CLC win of the year, so we just needed to get the ball rolling somehow. Every other team that we’ve wrestled has either been close or just ended up being small mistakes that make the difference. This was a big match for us, and hopefully it gets us going for the rest of the year.”

Ellison said this group is getting there when asked where they are at in their progression. The Cardinals are now 2-6 in dual matches and 1-3 in the conference.

“I talked to the guys right after the Moorhead match and said, ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do,’ ” Ellison said. “ ‘I know you’re a young team and I know you’re willing to work, so let’s put our nose to the ground and get after it. Work our way into being competitive.’ I think this was a good first step. It’s our second dual meet win of the season against a good team. Rocori’s a quality team, so if we can keep everyone healthy and in our lineup, I think we’ll get a couple more.”

ALEXANDRIA 33, ROCORI 28

106 - Mascho (R) def. Ryan Borris, 7-5; 113 - Grefe (R) def. Jeris Lemm by fall, 5:20; 120 - Snitker (A) def. Ben Hanson by tech fall, 15-0; 126 - Cole Steil (R) def. Christian Athey by fall, 1:24; 132 - Bogart (A) won by tech fall, 15-0; 138 - Chamberlin (A) def. Humbert, 7-6; 145 - Botz (A) def. Nick Heying by major decision, 10-2; 152 - Warne def. Logan Runge by major decision, 8-0; 160 - Gunnar Feldhege (R) won by forfeit; 170 - Rose (R) def. Joe Brezina, 11-4; 182 - Kohls (A) def. Zach Swanson, 10-4; 182 - Somerville (A) def. Nate Evens, 14-9; 220 - Kluver-Longfellow (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Neu (A) def. Shafer by major decision, 11-2