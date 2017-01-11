Wrestling: Alexandria seventh at Bluejacket Invite

The Cardinals finished with 87.5 points. St. Francis won the invite with 226 points, while Cambridge-Isanti rounded out the top three with 197.5.

Ben Bogart paced Alexandria with a first-place finish at 132 pounds. He knocked off Leo Wilczek of Little Falls in an 8-0 major decision in the title match. Quintin Kluver-Longfellow had the Cardinals' next highest finish by taking third at 220 pounds after a pin in 2:05 in his final match.

Wyatt Snitker (120) and Logan Runge (152) finished fourth in their brackets. Ryan Borris (106) and Trappier Botz (145) were fifth, while Jeris Lemm (113) and Joe Brezina (170) rounded out the top-six finishers for Alexandria in sixth place.

BLUEJACKET INVITE

TEAM SCORES - St. Francis - 226; Cambridge-Isanti - 197.5; Little Falls - 161; Brainerd - 147; St. Peter - 146; Elk River - 122; Alexandria - 87.5; Champlin Park - 22