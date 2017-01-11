Nordic ski: Alex girls second, boys fourth at DL

The eight teams skied through the wind and cold as the Alexandria boys took fourth with 321 points, and the Alexandria girls were second with 370. Little Falls won that girls meet with 376 points, while Brainerd took the boys with 388 points.

The Alexandria girls showed off their talent with a couple of top-five individual finishes from two of their youngest skiers. Eighth grader Kaisa Bosek continued her strong season in second place with a total time of 25:04.6, while freshman Bethany Miller was third in 25:17.5. Kendal Hendrickson of Little Falls won the girls race in 23:54.

Alexandria seniors Camille Johnson and JeAnna Miller were 14th and 15th, respectively, in times of 26:52 and 27:07.7. Senior Britt Hurlen was 24th in 29:31 to round out the varsity skiers.

Junior Jackson Wichtendahl paced the Cardinals on the boys' side. He was 10th overall in 21:38.8. Fellow junior Shaun Mateer was not far behind him in 18th place in 23:00.6.

Nolan Christenson was 26th overall in 23:37.7, while senior Ryan Maier was 29th (23:50). Juniors CJ Schlosser (34th, 24:12.2) and Austin Becker (35th, 24:12.9) also skied varsity.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1-Brainerd 388, 2-Little Falls 373, 3-Bemidji 358, 4-Alexandria 321, 5-Moorhead 292, 6-Detroit Lakes 243, 7-Ottertail 224, 8-Trek North 103

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1-Little Falls 376, 2-Alexandria 370, 3-Bemidji 363, 4-Brainerd 351, 5-Moorhead 340, 6-Detroit Lakes 192, 7-Ottertail 141, 8-Trek North 122