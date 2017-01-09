Boys basketball: Cards fall at the buzzer to Storm

The junior forward's game-winning shot in the 67-65 final was part of a 28-point night for him. Teammate Anthony Massman had 16 points, while Spencer Hockert led Alexandria with 27 points for the second straight game.

"Deang hit a tough, contested shot at the end of the game," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "I thought we played fairly good man-to-man defense on him, but he made a nice play."

The Cardinals were coming off a big win against Fergus Falls in it's previous game, but couldn't build on it against another good conference and section team in the Storm.

"Two key factors in the first half were inconsistent execution offensively against their zone defense and our defensive pressure was not good enough as we felt we were capable of making them play faster than they would have liked," Witt said.

The Cardinals fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the CLC with the loss. Sauk Rapids improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in the league.

Alexandria had three more games on the schedule this week, starting with a game at Rocori on Tuesday. Albany (1-9) comes to Alexandria on Friday before Willmar (6-4) comes on Saturday. Both those games are set for 7:30 p.m.