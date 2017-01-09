Girls Basketball: Cards top Brainerd, remain undefeated in CLC play
Alexandria and Brainerd were the only two teams undefeated in Central Lakes Conference girls basketball action going into Friday night's game, but the Cardinals claimed sole possession of first place with a 74-62 win over the Warriors.
"Our pressure and intense defense held the Warriors in check as they had to work hard for every good look they got," Alex head coach Wendy Kohler said. "It was a fast paced first half as both teams raced up and down the court, forcing an uptempo contest."
Kendall Kohler, a senior, paced the Cardinals with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Macy Hatlestad added 16 points and eight assists.
Alexandria had a 12-point, 44-32 lead going into the half, and each team put up 30 points in the second half to finish the game at a 74-62 Cardinals win.
The win brings Alex to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the CLC heading into Tuesday's matchup in Willmar.
ALX 44 30 — 74
BRA 32 30 — 62
ALEXANDRIA STATS — Kendall Kohler - 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Macy Hatlestad - 16 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Kayla Feldhake - 9 points; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 7 points, 2 steals; Courtney Gould - 7 points; Emma Ziegler - 4 points; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 2 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points; Kiyana Miller - 1 point.