"Our pressure and intense defense held the Warriors in check as they had to work hard for every good look they got," Alex head coach Wendy Kohler said. "It was a fast paced first half as both teams raced up and down the court, forcing an uptempo contest."

Kendall Kohler, a senior, paced the Cardinals with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Macy Hatlestad added 16 points and eight assists.

Alexandria had a 12-point, 44-32 lead going into the half, and each team put up 30 points in the second half to finish the game at a 74-62 Cardinals win.

The win brings Alex to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the CLC heading into Tuesday's matchup in Willmar.

ALX 44 30 — 74

BRA 32 30 — 62

ALEXANDRIA STATS — Kendall Kohler - 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Macy Hatlestad - 16 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Kayla Feldhake - 9 points; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 7 points, 2 steals; Courtney Gould - 7 points; Emma Ziegler - 4 points; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 2 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points; Kiyana Miller - 1 point.