Nic Chromey earned the Cardinals' highest finish of the meet in the 100 breaststroke, grabbing second place with a time of 1:01.28.

The 200 medley relay team of Brady Wolkow, Nic Chromey, D'Anthony Moorer and Patrick Chromey gave the Cardinals their best relay finish at third place with a 1:44.94 finish.

Wolkow was fourth in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 5:32.78, followed by Gavin Hvezda in 17th and Nicolas Welle in 18th.

Nic Chromey took fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57:05, while Moorer and Zack Serie followed in 12th and 14th, respectively.

Wolkow, the two Chromeys and Connor Bowen finished the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.27, which was good enough for fourth place. The B relay team, made up of Jordon Baas, Hvezda, Eric Welle and Nick Olson, was 10th.

Patrick Chromey claimed fifth place in the 100 backstroke, and Hvezda, Nicolas Welle, Olson and Wolkow teamed up for eighth place in the 400 freestyle relay.

The meet was paced by Eau Claire Memorial-North Alliance with 623 points, with Alexandria checking into sixth with 279. Also beating the Cardinals were Mankato West (437), Winona Cotter (396.5), Cretin-Derham Hall (344) and Rosemount (339).