Boyden took first place on the beam with an 8.7, while Brittin was third (8.4) and McKenna Thoennes was second (8.65). Thoennes added a runner-up finish on the vault with an 8.70, while eighth grader Sydney Quinn was fifth at 8.65.

Boyden paced Alexandria on the beam with an 8.1, and Brittin led all scorers on her floor routine with a first-place 8.95. Boyden was also in the top five with a fourth-place score of 8.65.

BEAM – Boyden – first, 8.7; Thoennes – second, 8.65; Brittin – third, 8.4; Quinn – 8.0; Abby Forester – 6.4

VAULT – Thoennes – second, 8.70; Quinn – fifth, 8.65; Boyden – 8.60; Brittin – 8.55; Forester – 8.50

BARS – Boyden – 8.1; Brittin – 7.9; Jaida Hess – 7.8; Caitlin Bright – 7.6; Quinn – 7.4

FLOOR – Brittin – first, 8.95; Boyden – fourth, 8.65; Quinn – 8.35; Forester – 8.25; Hess – 7.90

ALL AROUND – Boyden – second place; Brittin – third place