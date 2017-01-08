Gymnastics: Cards bring home first place from Park Rapids Invite
The Alexandria gymnastics program went to a four-team invite at Park Rapids on Saturday and came home with a first-place finish.
The Cardinals took the title from a field of Park Rapids, Long Prairie and Bemidji. Eighth grader Rachel Boyden helped pace the team with a second-place finish in the all around, while sophomore Nicole Brittin was third.
Boyden took first place on the beam with an 8.7, while Brittin was third (8.4) and McKenna Thoennes was second (8.65). Thoennes added a runner-up finish on the vault with an 8.70, while eighth grader Sydney Quinn was fifth at 8.65.
Boyden paced Alexandria on the beam with an 8.1, and Brittin led all scorers on her floor routine with a first-place 8.95. Boyden was also in the top five with a fourth-place score of 8.65.
BEAM – Boyden – first, 8.7; Thoennes – second, 8.65; Brittin – third, 8.4; Quinn – 8.0; Abby Forester – 6.4
VAULT – Thoennes – second, 8.70; Quinn – fifth, 8.65; Boyden – 8.60; Brittin – 8.55; Forester – 8.50
BARS – Boyden – 8.1; Brittin – 7.9; Jaida Hess – 7.8; Caitlin Bright – 7.6; Quinn – 7.4
FLOOR – Brittin – first, 8.95; Boyden – fourth, 8.65; Quinn – 8.35; Forester – 8.25; Hess – 7.90
ALL AROUND – Boyden – second place; Brittin – third place