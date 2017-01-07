It was a really good day,” Cardinals head coach Christine Reilly said. “You always hope to do really well at home, and the girls were just really pumped up.”

Alexandria finished behind only Rocori in the kick competition, which won by a unanimous decision among the five judges.

Alexandria and Pequot lakes went to a double tie breaker, as both teams received two second-place votes, two third-place votes and a fourth-place vote. The judges tallied up the points they gave to each team, and Alex won by a narrow 203-201 margin.

“Kick went really well, considering we changed about a minute of the dance this week,” Alexandria senior and captain Paige Revering said. “I think the changes went well, the energy was amazing from the crowd and I thought we mirrored that energy with our dancing.”

In jazz, the Cardinals typically aren’t as strong as they are in kick, but they’re improving.

“In jazz, that is the strongest we have been in a long time,” Reilly said. “It’s pretty exciting. We placed seventh, so we’re in the middle of the pack today. Jazz has been a weakness for us. In previous years, we’ve been more in that 10th, 11th place spot.”

The home meet has its positives and negatives, according to the Cardinals’ other captain, Chloe Schmidt.

“It definitely is easier being on our home floor with our own crowd, but it’s difficult to make sure we stay on top of our competition,” she said. “Knowing you have the pressure of your peers and teachers and parents that come to watch you, it makes a big difference.”

Alex is at the point in the season where the team expects to reach its highest potential. The bulk of the routines are in place, and the dancers are ironing out minor mistakes as the conference and section meets approach.

“We’re in a really good place in the beginning of January,” Reilly said. “January is a really big month for us, and our section meet is the first week in February. This is go-time.”

The dance team is back on the floor Friday, Jan. 13 for a Central Lakes Conference meet in Willmar, followed by the Rocori Invitational on Saturday. While the Cardinals have improved every meet so far this year, they’re in for a tough week of practice to get in shape for the weekend.

“There were mistakes today, definitely some surprises,” Reilly said. “The kick height, there’s a few girls that are struggling towards the end. It’s basically a three-minute sprint, and you’ve got 60 high kicks in it. Stamina-wise, it’s tough.

“We just push stamina and cardio big-time. Monday and Tuesday, we will go super, super hard, and then Wednesday-Thursday ease up so their legs are fresh for Friday and Saturday.”

RESULTS

KICK – 1, Rocori - 3; 2, Alexandria - 8; 3, Pequot Lakes 8; 4, St. Cloud Apollo - 13; 5, Albany - 19.5; 6, Melrose - 19.5; 7, Detroit Lakes - 22; 8, Becker - 26.5; 9, BBE - 29; 10, Willmar - 29.5; 11, Moorhead - 33; 12, Bemidji - 33.5; 13, Foley - 33.5

JAZZ – 1, Rocori - 3; 2, Pequot Lakes - 8.5; 3, St. Cloud Apollo - 12.5; 4, Becker - 13; 5, Albany - 14; 6, Detroit Lakes - 19.5; 7, Alexandria - 21.5; 8, Moorhead - 22.5; 9, Bemidji - 23; 10, Melrose - 28; 11, BBE - 33; 12, Willmar - 37; 13, Foley - 38.