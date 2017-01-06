Boys hockey: Cards finish off 3-0 week with overtime winner

The last of those came exactly like the first as Alexandria won a 5-4 overtime game, this time against Hibbing-Chisholm (6-4) on Thursday. The Cardinals (5-3-3) started the week with a third-period rally in beating Greenway-Nash-Kee (9-2-1) 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 27.

Thursday's game lasted just 52 seconds into the extra session as Jack Powell connected off assists from senior Mack Strong and sophomore Ben Doherty.

That same duo of Strong and Doherty assisted on a shorthanded goal in the third from Cam Birkeland that tied the game at four. The Bluejackets had controlled the third period up to that point with two goals from Dylan Mattson (PPG) and Jarrett Lee to take their first lead of the night.

Doherty got things started for Alexandria in the first period as he scored at 3:59 off assists from Birkeland and fellow sophomore Jack Westlund. Hibbing answered with a Lee power-play goal, but Derek Dropik got one back with the man advantage midway through the second.

It was part of a four-goal period as Riley Versich scored for the Bluejackets to tie it at 2-2. Doherty then continued his big night with a power-play goal at 15:08 to make it 3-2 Cardinals heading to the third.

The Bluejackets outshot Alexandria 33-27, but the Cardinals connected when it mattered to finish off a 3-0 week. Sophomore Aaron Randazzo got the win in net for Alexandria with 29 saves.

Doherty and Strong continued to pile up numbers offensively. Doherty's four-point game against Hibbing-Chisholm gave him eight through the three wins. He has a team-leading 27 points in 11 games. Strong added six points over the week and upped his total to 23 points on the season.

Alexandria will try to carry the momentum of the three wins into two home games after the new year. The Cardinals welcome in Prairie Centre (3-5-1) on Tuesday before Sartell-St. Stephen (7-1-3) comes to town on Thursday. Both games are at 7:15 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA 1 2 1 1 - 5

HIBBING-CHISHOLM 0 2 2 0 - 4

SHOTS - Alexandria - 4, 13, 8, 2 - 27; Hibbing-Chisholm - 14, 6, 12, 1 - 33; POWER PLAYS - Alexandria - 2-4; Hibbing-Chisholm - 2-5

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - Doherty (Cam Birkeland, Jack Westlund), 3:59

SECOND PERIOD - Hibbing-Chisholm - Jarrett Lee (PPG) (Dylan Mattson, Zach DeBoom), 4:38; Alexandria - Dropik (PPG) (Derek Berning, Micah Christenson), 11:10; Hibbing-Chisholm - Riley Versich (Jered Sanborn); Alexandria - Doherty (PPG) (Mack Strong, Westlund), 15:08

THIRD PERIOD - Hibbing-Chisholm - Mattson (PPG) (DeBoom, Nic Versich), 0:20; Hibbing-Chisholm - Lee (Z. DeBoom), 6:35; Alexandria - Birkeland (shorthanded) (Strong, Doherty), 9:25

OVERTIME - Alexandria - Powell (Doherty, Strong), 0:52

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Aaron Randazzo - W, 29 saves, 4 goals allowed; Hibbing-Chisholm - Paxton Kriske - L, 22 saves, 5 goals allowed