Boys swimming and diving: Cards top Fergus 108-75

"The meet was a welcome change from the grueling two practices a day over the holiday break and showed that all of the hard work the boys have put in paid off in season-best times and tremendous time drops," said Alex head coach Kathy Walker.

Nic Chromey took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Patrick Chromey won the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. Brady Wolkow was first in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, as was Eric Welle in the 500 freestyle.

Patrick and Nic Chromey teamed up with Zach Serie and Wolkow for the first-place 200 medley relay team, while Jaymeson Wolkow, Nicolas Welle, Zach Dummer and Jordon Baas took third.

In the 200 freestyle relay, it was N. Chromey, Baas, Connor Bowen and B. Wolkow with the first-place finish, and gavin Hvezda, Serie, Nick Olson and E. Welle were third.

P. Chromey, Hvezda, N. Welle and Olson won the 400 relay, with Baas, Carter Holm, E. Welle and Dummer following in third.

Second-place finishers were: Olson in the 200 freestyle, Dummer in the 200 individual medley, Baas in the 50 freestyle, and Hvezda in the 100 freestyle.

AJ Bollman took third in diving, while Serie was third in the 100 butterfly as well as Olson in the 500 freestyle.