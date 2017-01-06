Wrestling: Sartell holds off Cardinals

Trappier Botz (145) earned the Cardinals' first win of the night with a pin in 56 seconds, followed by Logan Runge in the 152, who pinned Dylan Gerdes in 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

Up next was Tyler Kleindl, who topped Jack Engle by fall in 31 seconds in the 160 matchup, bringing Alexandria to a 27-18 deficit.

Then the Cardinals' luck ran out, and Sartell-Saint Stephen took the 170 and 182 bouts by fall. Avery Starz pinned Joseph Brezina in 3 minutes, 8 seconds, and Tyler Snoberger pinned Jay Kohls in 4 minutes, 55 seconds. The match was out of reach at that point, as Alexandria had a 39-18 deficit with just three bouts remaining.

The Sabres forfeited the 195, Quintin Kluver-Longfellow dropped the 220 by a 7-0 decision and Deryk Neu took the heavyweight by pinning Nick Daffinrud in 1 minute, 28 seconds to end the match at 42-30, Sabres.

SARTELL-SAINT STEPHEN 42, ALEXANDRIA 30

106: Patrick Hesse (S-SS) def. Ryan Borris (ALX) by 2-0 decision

113: Penk, Jackson (S-SS) def. Jeris Lemm (ALX) by fall (4:27)

120: Sam Fernholz (S-SS) def. Wyatt Snitker (ALX) by 6-4 decision (OT)

126: Nick Pelach (S-SS) def. Christian Athey (ALX) by fall (1:32)

132: Rylee Molitor (Sartell-Saint Stephen) def. Ben Bogart (ALX) by 9-6 decision

138: Jack Wenshau (Sartell-Saint Stephen) def. Alexandria by forfeit

145: Trappier Botz (ALX) def. Ethan Hubert (S-SS) by fall (0:56)

152: Logan Runge (ALX) def. Dylan Gerdes (S-SS) by fall (3:49)

160: Tyler Kleindl (ALX) def. Jack Engle (S-SS) by fall (0:31)

170: Avery Starz (S-SS) def. Joseph Brezina (ALX) by fall (3:08)

182: Tyler Snoberger (S-SS) def. Jay Kohls (ALX) by fall (4:55)

195: Mac Somerville (ALX) def. Sartell-Saint Stephen by forfeit

220: Cole Fibranz (S-SS) def. Quintin Kluver-Longfellow (ALX) by 7-0 decision

285: Deryk Neu (ALX) def. Nick Daffinrud (S-SS) by fall (1:28)