Gymnastics: Alex falls in close battle with Willmar

Joslyn Kent paced Alexandria with a second-place finish in the all-around. She had scores of 8.70 on the vault, 7.95 on the bars, 8.65 on the beam and 8.45 on the floor. Sydney Gray finished third in the all around after a 9.3 on the vault, an 8.0 on the bars, a 7.9 on the beam and an 8.25 on her floor routine. Eighth grader Rachel Boyden then rounded out the all arounders for Alexandria in fourth place with an 8.65 on the vault, 6.9 on the bars, 8.60 on the beam and floor routines.

Alayna Gray was Alexandria's top finisher on the bars with her score of 8.15.

WILLMAR 137, ALEXANDRIA 134.20

ALEXANDRIA RESULTS - VAULT - S. Gray - 9.3; A. Gray - 9.05; Kent - 8.70; Boyden - 8.65; McKena Thoennes - 8.65; BARS - A. Gray - 8.15; S. Gray - 8.0; Kent - 7.95; Nicole Britten - 7.3; Boyden - 6.9; BEAM - Kent - 8.65; Boyden - 8.60; Thoennes - 8.1; S. Gray - 7.9; Brittin - 6.85; FLOOR - Boyden - 8.6; A. Gray - 8.55; Kent - 8.45; S. Gray - 8.25; Brittin - 8.2