Girls Basketball: Alexandria drubs Detroit Lakes 67-31

The Cardinals (8-2) scored the first 10 points of the game and didn’t look back.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy,” Alex head coach Wendy Kohler said. “We’ve been really focusing on executing offensively and playing better offensively, and I thought we made some improvements in that area tonight in the game. Still not good enough, but it’s getting there.”

Kohler hit two threes and sunk six free throws for 12 first-half points. The Cardinals made all 16 free throw attempts in the half, helping them to a 41-15 lead at the intermission.

Alexandria slowed down the offensive output in the second half, but stayed stingy on defense, allowing just 16 more points.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” Kendall Kohler said. “We executed. Tonight the goal was to put more of the playing in our hands instead of the coach’s. That was kind of fun to see how we handled that tonight, and I was really proud of all of our efforts offensively and defensively throughout the entire bench. Everyone just stepped up to the plate tonight, so it was really fun to see.”

The Lakers (4-7) struggled with their shooting. They hit seven field goals on the game — one from beyond the arc — and missed 11 free throws in 25 attempts. They made it to the double bonus with over 10 minutes left in the first half, but only made half of their 14 free throws.

Sophomore Emily Larson led the DL effort with 11 points, while Abby Schramel added 9.

Senior Kara Thompson and Feldhake each had seven points in the final 18 minutes to bring the Cardinals to their 67-31 victory.

With games being sparse for the Cards so far this year, coach Kohler said she hopes they can get rolling now that they’ve reached a busier part of the schedule.

“I think just our tenacity (looked good tonight),” she said. “We’ve basically had about two games in about 22 days. They were really ready to play, they were really ready to get out and just get after it. And get on a roll again, get things going. Going back to back — we go up to Brainerd tomorrow — so I think that’s probably the best thing for us right now.”

ALX 41 26 — 67

DL 15 16 — 31

ALEXANDRIA SCORING — Kayla Feldhake - 15; Kendall Kohler - 14; Kiyana Miller - 12; Macy Hatlestad - 11; Kara Thomson - 7; Emma Schmidt - 4; Courtney Gould 2; Emily Jones 2.

DETROIT LAKES SCORING — Emily Larson - 11; Abby Schramel - 9; Naomi Larson - 5; Lauryn Manning - 3; Lauren Tschider - 2; Kendra Kvebak - 1.