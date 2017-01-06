In the third, the shots kept coming for Sartell-St. Stephen, and the goals eventually caught up. The Sabres outshot Alexandria 12-1 in the third and got the two goals they needed from Luke Spanier and Will McCabe to force overtime.

In the extra session, sophomore Maddux Hagy completed the comeback with a goal almost six minutes in that was the first game winner of his career.

“We’re kind of a team that never gives up,” Hagy said. “It was super cool. One of my favorite moments ever for hockey. Just get more shots on net and opportunities will come. We started forechecking better and just hustling even more. Then the goals started coming.”

Hagy’s teammates rushed the ice and jumped on him up against the boards to celebrate the win for the Sabres. Hagy called it the biggest game of their season by far up to this point. Sartell is now 9-1-3, while Alexandria fell to 6-4-3 in a game that will likely prove important for section seeding.

The puck somehow found its way through a couple Alexandria sticks that were trying to clear it deep in the Cardinals’ zone on Hagy’s game winner. He eventually corralled it and quickly buried the puck on an open net with the flick of his wrist.

“Jake Rosenberger had a good play in the corner and passed it to me,” Hagy said. “I kind of fumbled it and just sort of waited. Then once the goalie went down, I just shot it over him.”

The Sabres outshot the Cardinals 18-13 through two frames, but trailed by two. Alexandria’s Derek Berning had scored on a breakaway in the first period, and Mack Strong added two goals around a Spencer Meyer power play goal to make it 3-1 Alexandria.

“I think mentally we let up a little bit in the third,” Alexandria head coach Ian Resch said. “For whatever reason, hockey players sometimes get comfortable with that two-goal lead, and we got comfortable and backed off a little bit. Then we took some untimely penalties.”

The two penalties on Alexandria in the third came on roughing and tripping minors. The Cardinals killed them both, but the second penalty came just 26 seconds after Alexandria had fought hard to fend off the Sabres on the first man advantage.

“The momentum changed,” Resch said. “It taxed our penalty killers. It really hurt our forecheck, too. We had no forecheck because we were defending so much, killing penalties and weren’t ready to play. We beat ourselves there. I liked our first two periods, but tough lesson. You got to play three. We only played two periods tonight, and they’re a good team and they capitalized.”

Spanier’s goal to make it 3-2 came seven minutes into the third. McCabe then beat Alexandria’s sophomore goalie Bailey Rosch at 13:39 to give his team all the momentum.

“We told them it would be the hardest period of the night,” Resch said. “I liked our play in the second period. I thought we had a lot of offensive zone time, and we just needed to carry that momentum into the third. We let off and let them back in the game. The timeliness of the penalties – the momentum shifted, and it’s a tough loss.”

The win for the Sabres pushes their unbeaten streak to seven games. They are 6-0-1 during that stretch. Their only loss came on Dec. 15 in a 5-0 game against Class AA’s St. Cloud (6-3-1). The loss halts a four-game winning streak for Alexandria as the Cardinals get ready to head to Willmar on Jan. 10.

Resch hopes his guys learn from the mistakes that led to losing a two-goal lead on Thursday and that they do it fast with the playoffs a little more than a month away.

“Of course we have to learn, but the season goes so fast too,” Resch said. “We’re running out of time. Lessons have to be learned or before you know it, the season gets away from you and you’re not prepared for playoffs. We need guys to take to heart what we talked about tonight, learn those lessons and move forward. Time doesn’t slow down. The games are coming at us fast and furious and before you know it it’s seeding time and you have to be playing your best hockey.”

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 0 1 2 1 – 4

ALEXANDRIA 1 2 0 0 – 3

SHOTS – Sartell – 8, 10, 12, 2 – 32; Alexandria – 4, 9, 1, 3 – 17

SCORING – FIRST PERIOD – Alexandria – Berning, unassisted, 14:50

SECOND PERIOD – Alexandria – Strong, unassisted, 6:44; Sartell – Meier (PPG) (McCabe), 12:06; Alexandria – Strong, unassisted, 15:25

THIRD PERIOD – Sartell – Spanier (Riley Weihs), 7:00; Sartell St. Stephen – McCabe (Jack Hennemann, Meier)

OVERTIME – Hagy (Riley Weihs), 5:58

GOALTENDING – Sartell – Cole Bright – W, 14 saves, 3 goals allowed; Alexandria – Rosch – L, 28 saves, 4 goals allowed