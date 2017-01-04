Nordic ski: Alex girls take first in Fergus Falls

Alexandria made good on the opportunity as the girls won the varsity meet.

"A huge victory," Alexandria head coach Jeremy Rapp said. "This is the first regular season meet that our girls team has won in a very, very long time."

Eighth grader Kaisa Bosek led the charge as she took second individually with a time of 23:13.

"Kaisa lost her ski pole at the start of the race and was in the very back of the crowd, which must have given her the motivation to get going," Rapp said.

Senior JeAnna Miller wasn't far behind in third with a time of 23:29. Camille Johnson was fourth in 23:35 and Bethany Miller (seventh, 24:20) and Britt Hurlen (18th, 27:49) rounded out the varsity lineup for the Cardinals.

The Alexandria boys team finished third behind Bemidji and Brainerd. Noah Struck finished sixth in 20:16 to pace the Cardinals, while Jackson Wichtendahl was seventh in 20:38 and Shaun Mateer eighth in 20:43. Nolan Christenson came in 19th (23:22), Ryan Maier 20th, Austin Becker 24th, and CJ Schlosser and Patrick Lovrien rounded out the lineup in 28th.

The Cardinals will travel to Mesabi East Invite in Biwabik this weekend for the largest high school Nordic ski meet in the country.