Westlund hat trick powers Cardinals over Prairie Centre

The North Stars (3-6-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Cole Crosby 58 seconds into the contest, and Noah Fletcher added another at the 3:36 mark to make it 2-0.

But the Cardinals' top line of Westlund, Ben Doherty and Mack Strong came alive late in the period and tied the game at 2-2 with goals from Westlund and Strong. They assisted each other's goals, and Doherty grabbed helpers on both, as well.

Alexandria (6-3-3) scored five more goals in the second period to put the game away. Strong and Westlund each scored their second, while Ashton Toft, Doherty and Wade Smith added goals of their own to bring the game to 7-2 after two periods.

Westlund put the icing on the cake halfway through the third, finishing his hat trick and the game's scoring, and the Cardinals took the win, 8-2.

Jack Anderson made his first varsity start for the Cardinals and stopped 15 of the North Stars' 17 shots.

ALEXANDRIA 2 5 1 — 8

PRAIRIE CENTRE 2 0 0 — 2

SHOTS: ALX - 9 27 3 — 39; PRC - 4 5 8 — 17. POWER PLAYS: ALX - 1-2; PRC - 0-3.

FIRST PERIOD — 1, PRC, Crosby (Erhart, Ostendorf), 0:58; 2, PRC, Fletcher (Pung), 3:36; 3, ALX (Short Handed), Westlund (Doherty, Strong), 14:42; 4, ALX, Strong (Westlund, Doherty). Penalties — PRC, Fletcher (Elbowing), 5:52; ALX, Bigger (High-Sticking), 13:00.

SECOND PERIOD — 5, ALX, Strong (Unassisted), 1:05; 6, ALX, Westlund (Strong), 6:36; 7, ALX, Toft (Pesta), 11:41; 8, ALX (Power Play), Doherty (Smith, Bigger), 15:02; 9, ALX, Smith (Doherty, Powell), 15:48. Penalties — PRC, Ostendorf (Cross-Checking), 15:32; ALX, Lattimer (Interference), 16:32.

THIRD PERIOD — 10, ALX, Westlund (Smith, Doherty), 9:33. Penalties — ALX, Bigger (Cross-Checking), 13:20.