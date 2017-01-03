The two teams provided a thriller in last year’s Section 8-3A title game where the Otters stormed back from down 10 with almost three minutes left to win 63-30. They rallied again on Tuesday, fighting back from 13 down in the second half. This time, 10th-ranked Alexandria answered as the Cardinals (5-1) edged sixth-ranked Fergus Falls (7-2) 69-66 on their home court.

“It’s a huge confidence builder,” Alexandria senior forward Robert Anderson said. “We knew going into this game it was going to be a grind. We just came out and played the best we could, played as a team...We trust each other. We have really good chemistry and we know going in that we have each other’s backs and we have what it takes to get it done.”

Otters’ guard Nathan Rund tormented Alexandria in the section title game last March, scoring 13 of his 34 points in the final three and a half minutes. Now a junior, he had another big night with 24 points and a chance to play hero again.

Rund got the ball out of a timeout with his team down three and less than five seconds left. He dribbled to the right wing and got Anderson in the air before letting a shot fly that came up short.

“He’s super tough because he’s really shifty, and he’s probably got the quickest shot that I’ve ever seen,” Alexandria senior guard Spencer Hockert said of Rund. “He gets it, and right away it’s up. He’s really tough because he can drive, shoot. He’s just a really well-rounded player.”

Hockert showed those same traits himself on his way to a game-high 27 points. The senior guard knocked down five threes. His 18 points in the first half helped the Cardinals overcome an eight-point deficit after the Otters had an 11-0 run in the opening minutes of the game.

“I was just getting open shots,” Hockert said. “My teammates were delivering it to me. I think that was the big thing was right away hitting good shots. After that, the defense was closing out hard, so I was able to drive and kick it. Give the credit to my teammates for getting me to spots where I’m able to deliver.”

Hockert was fouled in a 1-and-1 situation with five seconds left and Alexandria up just one. His first free throw rattled around the rim before falling in and eliciting a relieved smile. His second was also good, forcing the Otters to draw up a chance at a three on their last attempt.

“It’s what you look for in your seniors is to step up and take advantage of opportunities in big moments,” Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said of Hockert.

The Cardinals got big plays from a number of players in crucial stretches. Senior guard Jaran Roste hit three triples and scored 13 points. Anderson added 11 points, and junior forward Justin Balcome came off the bench to score eight.

The Otters trailed 44-31 early in the second half but used a Rund three to take the lead at 64-62. Balcome hit a three of his own a few minutes later to put Alexandria back up 67-66 with two minutes, 44 seconds left. The Cardinals never trailed again.

“I don’t know if we needed a win, but it’s always good to get in a game like this,” Witt said. “A close game with a couple new guys in our rotation to see how they’re going to respond. Who’s going to take a charge? Who’s going to get on the floor? Who’s going to make a big defensive play when we need it? I think those things don’t just happen. You have to go through them and earn your teammates’ trust and respect. I think we started to see some of that tonight.”

The Cardinals showed those hustle plays on one key defensive stop down the stretch. A late turnover gave the Otters a chance down by one with 21.8 seconds left.

Rund had the ball on the right wing before dumping it off to junior forward Harrison Christensen near the lane. Anderson dropped down for a double team and poked the ball away as Balcome went to the floor to corral it.

Witt has wanted to see Balcome use his 6-foot, 8-inch frame to impact the game through more than just his scoring, and he liked what he saw from one of his newcomers to varsity this winter.

“I think Justin played one of his better games tonight,” Witt said. “Without looking at any box score, he showed me some toughness. I think he showed his teammates some toughness and he has the ability to compete at a high level. He just has to learn that is has to be consistent. He’s going to be a big piece of what we’re doing. For us to be as good as we think we’re capable of, he needs to continue to progress and play with toughness.”

It’s just one win six games into the season, but it was a big one for the Cardinals after the Otters beat them three times a year ago. The two teams will play again in Fergus Falls on Jan. 27. Then who knows? Maybe another playoff matchup is on tap for the conference and section rivals.

“It’s a really good win just because they had our number last year, but we can’t get too caught up in it because it’s still so early in the season,” Hockert said. “It is definitely a confidence booster, but it’s nothing we think has solidified us or anything. Next time we play them, they’re still going to bring it. It’s a good win, but it’s still really early on.”

ALEXANDRIA 39 30 - 69

FERGUS FALLS 31 35 - 66

ALEXANDRIA SCORING - Trey Hoepner - 7; Anderson - 11; Hockert - 27; Roste - 13; Jake Drew - 2; Michael Empting - 2; Balcome - 8

FERGUS FALLS SCORING - Rund - 24; Elijah Colbeck - 10; Christensen - 6; Spencer Breen - 9; Matthew Monke - 13; Matthew Johnson - 4